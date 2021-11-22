THE UNKIND Trailer Awakens Evil

Are you thirsty ... for blood? Are you hungry ... for horror?

Yes, that's right, it's Thanksgiving week here in the U.S., though we believe in making everyone else in the world pay for our sins.

TBH, none of that has anything at all to do with the new trailer for The Unkind, but watching the trailer unsettled and unnerved me, and even though it's a bright and beautiful morning, I may need something liquid to calm me down.

Until then, watching The Unkind trailer, or reading the official synopsis, will need to suffice, to wit: "Six friends vacationing at a historic mansion release an ancient witch from her slumber, awakening her centuries old thirst for blood."

All I will add to that is the following suggestion: stay away from historic mansions this week!



Tommaso Basili, Taylor Skeens, Corey T. Stewart, Sherine Mazzulli, and Fred Papa star in The Unkind, which will be available on VOD platforms November 30 from Wild Eye Releasing. The trailer is below.