Trieste Science+Fiction Festival Wants Your Weird & Wonderful Films

Spring may have barely begun (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), but that means filmmakers are turning their thoughts to fall festivals. The autumn brings a deluge of genre festivals, but one of the standouts is Trieste Science+Fiction Festival. I had the pleasure to attend some years ago as a member of the jury, and I can attest not only to the beauty of the location, and the enthusiasm of the staff and volunteers, but the quality of the films in selectionl So if you have a science-fiction film, feature or short, for adults or for kids, send it their way. More details in the press release below.

JOIN THE INTERGALACTIC HUB FOR SCI-FI LOVERS



THE 24THE EDITION OF TRIESTE SCIENCE+FICTION FESTIVAL WILL RUN OCTOBER 29 - NOVEMBER 3, 2024



Based in Trieste, an enchanting location in the northernmost part of the Adriatic Sea, on the borders between the Balkan Peninsula and the Mitteleuropa, Trieste Science+Fiction Festival was founded in 2000 and year after year has asserted itself as the leading fantastic film festival in Italy. As a result, since 2005 Trieste Science+Fiction Festival has been an affiliate member of the Méliès International Festivals Federation.



Trieste Science+Fiction Festival had the honor to welcome worldwide renowned artists such as, among many others, Terry Gilliam, Roger Corman, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Joe Dante, Douglas Trumbull, Dario Argento, Jean “Moebius” Giraud, Neil Gaiman, Ray Harryhausen, Rutger Hauer, John Landis, Christopher Lee, Carlo Rambaldi, George Romero, Phil Tippett, Abel Ferrara.



WE'RE LOOKING FOR AMAZING SCI-FI FILMS TO CAST THE FOLLOWING SECTIONS:



• Asteroid Award – competition for best international science-fiction and fantasy feature-length film (only for first, second or third feature-length films by emerging directors);

• Méliès d’argent Award – competition for best European feature-length and short film from the fantastic genre;

• Spazio Italia – selection of Italian productions from the fantastic genre open to both feature-length films and short films (Spazio Corto);

• Fantastic Shorts – selection of international short films from the fantastic genre;

• Mondofuturo – selection of international science(-fiction) documentaries, public meetings and lectures;

• Education Program – selection of international feature-length and short films from the fantastic genre. Programmes are targeted according to the audience's age, from 3 years old on. The section features educational activities and workshops open to students of schools and universities, educators and families.

• Artificial Universe – selection of short films incorporating Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tools.



Submissions are open until August 18 via our FilmFreeway page. For regulations and more information visit our website.