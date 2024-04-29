Arrow in May: Quarxx's PANDEMONIUM And Jennifer Reeder Selects

Part way through Spring and the folks at Arrow have a good lineup of films prepared for the month of May.

Next month's programming is led by French horror flick, Pandemonium, which streams on the last week of the month. Jennifer Reeder, director of Perpetrator and Knives and Skin is this month's Selects honoree. Horror icons Tobe Hooper and Jack Hill both have films in the repertoire programming, which include early roles from the equally inconice Sid Haig and Robert Englund.

Everything you need to know about May's lineup follows.

ARROW Brings Pandemonium to their Streaming Service

May 2024 Lineup Announced

May 2024 Seasons:

Jennifer Reeder Selects, Cunning Folk,

﻿The City that Never Sleeps, The Ick, Heaven or (Mostly) Hell

Arrow Video is excited to announce the May 2024 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations, shorts by new talent, and deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers whose talents have delighted audiences and shaped genre filmmaking.

The May 2024 lineup leads with the exclusive ARROW release of Quarxx’s French macabre horror PANDEMONIUM, available May 27 in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland.

Drawing on themes found in Dante’s Inferno and Milton’s Paradise Lost, Pandemonium is a multi-textured existential fantasy, topped with signature notes of visceral horror, disturbing fairy tale, wry comedy, and dark thriller. From the creative mind of Quarxx, comes this aesthetically stunning and relentlessly macabre tale. Pandemonium made its world premiere at Neuchâtel and went on to screen at Fantasia, Frightfest, Fantasy FilmFest, Sitges, Grimmfest, Trieste and Screamfest and you can see it at home on ARROW with a host of brand new extras!

Feature Presentations: May 2024 | ARROW

Pandemonium: 96 minutes / French w/ English Subtitles

Pandemonium follows Nathan (Hugo Dillon), an ordinary man on a journey he never expected. After realizing he has died at the scene of a car crash, Nathan descends into the depths of hell, where he is doomed to experience the pain of tortured souls along the way.

May Seasons bloom May 3 with Jennifer Reeder Selects (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Jennifer Reeder, director of Perpetrator, Knives and Skin and Night's End shares, "Campy Culty Chaos. Feral Femme Fetish. Glorious Goopy Gore. Nasty Neo Noir.

My list of ARROW Selects range from some undeniable classics by genre auteurs to more recent films from stylish storytellers who are just getting started. Generally, I am drawn to films that are peripherally or directly related to the films I make both in terms of form and content. I am a visual storyteller and I prioritize allegory over reality which is also what I appreciate about the films on this list. Each of these films, for me, is an unrelenting celebration of cinema as a profound form of fine art."

Titles include: Switchblade Sisters, The Sacred Spirit, Lady Morgan’s Vengeance.

Also on May 3, subscribers in all territories can enjoy a pair of underseen violent short films.

The Host (UK/IRE/US/CA): In this tense-as-hell 1960 short from Jack Hill (Coffy, Foxy Brown), Sid Haig (House of 1000 Corpses) plays an on-the-run cowboy who is laying low. But, to remain safe and appease a local tribe, he must commit another terrible crime…

Hill and Haig’s incredible talents were burning bright right from the beginning in an atmospheric, violent debut feature that is not to be missed!

The Adventures of Denchu-Kozo (UK/IRE/US/CA): Hikari is a boy who is bullied at school because he has an electricity pole growing out of his back. One of his classmates named Momo comes to his rescue and he thanks her by sharing his secret possession with her: a time machine. Activating the time machine transports him 25 years into a dark, dystopian, world of the future. There he encounters members of the Shinsengumi Vampire Gang who are hunting a woman named Dr. Sariba who is revealed to be Momo's future self. He and he alone must save the world.

On May 10, head to the fields and forests and watch Cunning Folk (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Cunning Folk is a collection focussing on folklore and folktales, the locals who believe in them and the outsiders who inevitably fall foul of them. If you know what's good for you, you will fear, respect and uphold the Old Ways of the Cunning Folk. Or else...

Titles include: The Wyrm of Bwlch Pen Barras, Threshold, Bloody Spear at Mount Fuji.

On May 10, enjoy a trio of recent additions to the indie horror lexicon.

Legs (UK/IRE/US/CA): Joy and Harry are trying to have a baby. One night, Joy swallows a spider in her sleep. When Joy subsequently develops an insatiable appetite for flies, it dawns on her that there may be more than one way of becoming a mother.

The Afterlife Bureau (UK/IRE/US/CA): "There's something which comes after death and before you meet your maker… paperwork". The Afterlife Bureau is a dark comedy in which brings Earthly nuisances such as bureaucracy to the afterlife.

Ouzo and Blackcurran (UK/IRE/US/CA): Two old friends take a trip down memory lane, but they are not alone - there's someone there who never left.

On May 17, stay up all night and watch The City that Never Sleeps (UK/IRE/US/CA).

On ARROW, the Big Apple is known as The City That Never Sleeps because the films set on its streets will give you nightmares!

Psychopathic gangsters, deranged killers, out-of-control street gangs, even zombies and misshapen, deadly ex-conjoined twins, get a taste of an older, scarier, grittier, scuzzier New York in The City That Never Sleeps.

Titles include: The Driller Killer, Basket Case, Mammoth.

Also on May 17, enjoy a pair of origin stories of genre legends.

Eaten Alive (UK/IRE/US/CA): Nearly a decade before he donned Freddy Krueger's famous red and green sweater, horror icon Robert Englund delivered a supremely sleazy performance in Eaten Alive another essay in taut Southern terror from Tobe Hooper, director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Oozing atmosphere from its every pore, Eaten Alive matches The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for sheer insanity helped in no small part by some marvelous histrionics from Chain Saw star Marilyn Burns and William Finley (Phantom of the Paradise).

Spider Baby (UK/IRE/US/CA): This was the first solo feature by Jack Hill (Coffy, Switchblade Sisters, Foxy Brown), whom Quentin Tarantino dubbed "the Howard Hawks of exploitation filmmaking", and it remains one of his wildest and weirdest.

Lon Chaney Jr gave one of his most memorable late performances as Bruno, their guardian and protector, who has managed to cover up their crimes until two distant relatives lay claim to their house. When they insist on moving in, Bruno has to cross his fingers and hope that the 'children' behave towards their new guests...

On May 24, slide into The Ick (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Guaranteed to gross you out and featuring the sleaziest and skeeziest films on ARROW, this one is bound to give you The Ick.

Titles include: Doom Asylum, Hellish Flesh, The Baby.

On May 27, ARROW drags audiences into their new release, Pandemonium (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Director Quarxx (All the Gods in the Sky) explores the peculiar, welcoming all those hungry for wonder, in Pandemonium, a unique cinematic blend of fantasy, drama, genre, and humour.

Pandemonium takes the viewer on a chilling journey as three interconnected stories unravel in this macabre exploration of tales depicting fallen souls. From the intricacies of everyday drama to the realms of supernatural intrigue, each narrative weaves a haunting tapestry that blurs the lines between the mortal and the supernatural.

On May 31, ARROW closes out the lineup by sending audiences to Heaven or (Mostly) Hell (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Recently dead and stuck in limbo with a very important choice to make: up or down. Who knows if we get a choice of paradise or the abyss à la the beginning of Quarxx's film Pandemonium? We've tried to give you a choice in this collection, but let's be honest, on ARROW the choice favours purgatory more than the pearly gates!

Titles include: Pandemonium, Hotel Poseidon, A Ghost Waits.