DAGR Clip. UK Horror Comedy Out Now on Digital

Here's one that's been out for a while now but may have flown under your radar, especially if you're keen on found footage horror flicks and watching influencer's die. Matthew Butler-Hart's horror flick Dagr is out now and we've been sent an exclusive clip to share with you. to pique your interest if you will.

The Horror Collective to release "Dagr", starring The A List's Ellie Duckles and Downton Abbey's Matt Barber

The Matthew Butler-Hart directed horror-comedy will be available on digital platforms in North America, Australia and New Zealand from April 2. Through the genre label, which is part of Shaked Berenson's Los Angeles-based worldwide sales and distribution company, Entertainment Squad.

The found-footage folk horror stars Duckles alongside Riz Moritz as fame-seeking YouTubers. Posing as caterers, they travel to an 18th century house where a glossy advert for a fashion brand is being shot and plan to steal from the production. But they unwittingly step into a haunted house, plagued by a demonic druid.

Director Matthew Butler-Hart commented: "This film's unique blend of folk horror and modern digital culture makes it a perfect fit for American audiences, who will revel in its thrilling juxtaposition of ancient dread and contemporary ambition." Shaked Berenson, Entertainment Squad’s CEO, commented: "Dagr is a perfect follow-up to our successful releases, #ChadGetsTheAxe and Mean Spirited, two other social media-inspired horror-comedies."

The cast includes Barber, who starred in the final two seasons of Emmy award-winning period drama Downton Abbey, Tori Butler-Hart, Emma King, Graham Butler, Hattie Chapman and Luca Thompson.

Directed by Matthew Butler-Hart who co-wrote and produced with Tori Butler-Hart for Fizz and Ginger Films. Executive produced by Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill, Lord of The Rings star Ian McKellen and Anthony Pye-Jeary.