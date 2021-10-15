LAST STOP ON THE NIGHT TRAIN: Aldo Lado's Revenge Horror Out Now From TetroVideo
If there is one thing you can say about TetroVideo it is even though their extreme content may not be for everyone, for a boutique label they impress with their efforts to really max out the quality of their releases.
Today they are releasing the Italian rape&revenge film Last Stop on the Night Train from director Aldo Lado. This is a Blu-ray release with a restored transfer from the uncensored negative. The Limited and Numbered Editions, 200 in total, also come with a CD soundtrack by the legendar composer himself, Ennio Morricone.
Head on over to TetroVideo and order your copy now!
TetroVideo is proud to announce the release of the famous Last Stop on the Night Train (aka Night Train Murders, L'ultimo treno della notte), the rape&revenge horror film written and directed by the italian screewriter and director Aldo Lado (Short Night of Glass Dolls, Who Saw Her Die?) in 1975.The cult movie Last Stop on the Night Train arrives on Blu-ray (english/italian language and subtitles) with a new High Definition, audio/video restored transfer from the original uncensored negative.It will be available for pre-order on October 15th:- Standard Edition: Digipack cover A/B + Blu-ray + Slipcover + Poster + Card- Limited and Numbered Edition (only 200 copies): Digipack + Blu-ray + Slipcover + Poster + 2 Collector's Card + 20-pag Booklet (“Evil Woman: How Females Can Be Perpetrators of Violent Crime in L’ultimo Treno Della Notte” by Zoë Rose Smith - Ghouls Magazine) + CD soundtrack by italian legendary composer Ennio Morricone that includes the opening track by Demis Roussos.- T-Shirt with the TetroVideo exclusive cover art by Shin Nagai and the italian comic artist Claudio MontalbanoBlu-ray Bonus Features include “The Disobedient” 83' Interview with Aldo Lado by Carcassa (italian language with english subtitles); Poster and Still Gallery; Trailer and Original trailer.Based on the plots of Ingmar Bergman's The Virgin Spring and Wes Craven's The Last House on the Left, Last Stop on the Night Train was banned in the UK in the 1980s.The story follows Lisa Stradi (Laura D’Angelo) and her cousin Margareth (Irene Miracle), two girls riding a train through Germany on Christmas Eve, who are brutalized by three criminals on the railway carriage.Flavio Bucci (Suspiria), Macha Méril (Deep Red), Enrico Maria Salerno (Death Sentence), Laura D’Angelo, Irene Miracle (Midnight Express), Marina Berti (Safety Catch) and Fabrizi (Shadows Unseen) star.
