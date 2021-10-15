LAST STOP ON THE NIGHT TRAIN: Aldo Lado's Revenge Horror Out Now From TetroVideo

If there is one thing you can say about TetroVideo it is even though their extreme content may not be for everyone, for a boutique label they impress with their efforts to really max out the quality of their releases.

Today they are releasing the Italian rape&revenge film Last Stop on the Night Train from director Aldo Lado. This is a Blu-ray release with a restored transfer from the uncensored negative. The Limited and Numbered Editions, 200 in total, also come with a CD soundtrack by the legendar composer himself, Ennio Morricone.

Head on over to TetroVideo and order your copy now!