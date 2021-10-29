Morbido Coverage Horror Movies International Features Weird Interviews Hollywood Videos

Arrow Video January '22 Means More Bava & Masumura, MANGLER, & SLEEP All Coming to Blu

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas

Another quality month of releases awaits cult film fans this coming January from Arrow Video.

First up for the US/UK/CAN territories is a long awaited Blu-ray of Mario Bava's final feature, Shock, along with Michael Venus' Sleep, and Masumura Yasuzo's Red Angel. Only in the UK, fans will see Warren Oates in John Milius's Dillinger and Tobe Hooper's The Mangler. All of these releases are stuffed with bonus materials and defintiely worth checking out.

You can read the full details of each set in the gallery below

"In a career spanning four decades and encompassing virtually every genre under the sun, Mario Bava inspired multiple generations of filmmakers, from Dario Argento to Martin Scorsese and Tim Burton. Best remembered for his gothic horror movies, for his final feature, Shock, he eschewed the grand guignol excesses of Black Sabbath or Blood and Black Lace for a more intimate portrait of mental breakdown in which true horror comes from within.

Dora (Daria Nicolodi, Deep Red) moves back into her old family home with her husband, Bruno (John Steiner, Tenebrae), and Marco (David Colin Jr., Beyond the Door), her young son from her previous marriage. But domestic bliss proves elusive as numerous strange and disturbing occurrences transpire, while Dora is haunted by a series of nightmares and hallucinations, many of them involving her dead former husband. Is the house itself possessed? Or does Dora’s increasingly fragile grip on reality originate from somewhere far closer to home?

Released in the United States as a sequel to Ovidio G. Assonitis’s Beyond the Door, Shock more than lives up to its name, proving that, even at this late stage in his career, Bava hadn’t lost his touch for terror. Now restored in high definition for the first time, the Maestro of the Macabre’s chilling swansong disturbs like never before in this feature-laden release from Arrow Video.

Special Features

  • High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
  • Brand new 2K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative by Arrow Films
  • Original Italian and English front and end titles and insert shots
  • Restored original lossless mono Italian and English soundtracks
  • Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
  • New audio commentary by Tim Lucas, author of Mario Bava: All the Colors of the Dark
  • A Ghost in the House, a new video interview with co-director and co-writer Lamberto Bava
  • Via Dell’Orologio 33, a new video interview with co-writer Dardano Sacchetti
  • The Devil Pulls the Strings, a new video essay by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
  • Shock! Horror! – The Stylistic Diversity of Mario Bava, a new video appreciation by author and critic Stephen Thrower
  • The Most Atrocious Tortur(e), a new interview with critic Alberto Farina
  • Italian theatrical trailer
  • 4 US “Beyond the Door II” TV spots
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Christopher Shy

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Troy Howarth, author of The Haunted World of Mario Bava

