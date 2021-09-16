LA PASAJERA (THE PASSENGER): Teaser For The Spanish Rideshare Horror is Here

La Pasajera is a harrowing horror play that relies mainly on its characters and takes place in a suffocating atmosphere. It tells the story of a van shared by several passengers that runs over a hiker who walks at night on a secondary road. After taking her to the vehicle to take her to the nearest hospital, the occupants soon understood that they only had to comply with a clear rule: not to sit next to her.

Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez's rideshare horror flick, La Pasajera (The Passenger) will have its world premiere at Sitges next month. It was a pleasant surprise for us to see it pop up in the festival's lineup announcements as we were writing about the production of the film when it started last August in Spain and lost track of it afterwards.

But here we are, and a teaser trailer has been released and even though it doesn't have English subtitles we think its clear what is going on. It looks potentially scary, potentially goopy and gorey with its fare shake of in camera practical effects. They may be on the road trip to Hell but to us it looks like they're headed in the right direction. And a big shout out for the use of pasodoble music. Love it.

You will be directed over to Vimeo to watch the trailer.