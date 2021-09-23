DEAD & BEAUTIFUL Trailer, Coming to Shudder in November

In Dead & Beautiful , five rich, spoiled Asian twenty-somethings (Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are suffering from upper class ennui, unsure how to spend their days when so little is expected from them. In search of excitement, the five friends form the “Circle,” a group where they take turns designing a unique, extravagant experience for the others. But things go wrong when the privileged urbanites awaken after a night out, to find they have developed vampire fangs and an unquenchable thirst for flesh, blood, and adventure at any price.

Paul Verbeek's Dead & Beautiful is playing at Fantastic Fest this coming Saturday then will roll out on Shudder on Thursday, November 4th. Today Shudder are dropping the trailer for the vampire psychological thriller.

" Dead & Beautiful is an extremely stylish and polished thriller, and one of the best films I saw at the festival this year... Verbeek has a background in photography and commercials, and it shows in the ultra-glamorous depiction of the opulent lifestyles of his protagonists. The gloss almost drips from the screen, and colours and shapes form meticulous compositions, especially during scenes showing some eerily vacant streets in Metropolitan Taiwan. This film is rich in visuals, to the point that it seems you could pause it at random and frame the resulting picture on the wall".

You will find the trailer down below the announcement.

Today, Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has announced that psychological thriller Dead & Beautiful will premiere on Thursday, November 4 in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The film, which is written and directed by David Verbeek, is also set to play at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX on Saturday, September 25.

In Dead & Beautiful, five rich, spoiled Asian twenty-somethings (Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are suffering from upper class ennui, unsure how to spend their days when so little is expected from them. In search of excitement, the five friends form the “Circle,” a group where they take turns designing a unique, extravagant experience for the others. But things go wrong when the privileged urbanites awaken after a night out, to find they have developed vampire fangs and an unquenchable thirst for flesh, blood, and adventure at any price.

Dead & Beautiful is produced by Erik Glijnis (Pleasure) and Leontine Petit (The Lobster) of Lemming Film, in co-production with House on Fire International, Nukleus Film, and Woods of Light Film. Indie Sales is handling international sales. The film is written and directed by David Verbeek (R U There).