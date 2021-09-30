ALONE WITH YOU: Raven Banner Boards Fantastic Fest Thriller
Only a couple weeks ago we announced that Dark Star Pictures acquired the thriller Alone With You ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. The debut feature film from Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks starred Barbara Crampton alongside Bennett, Dora Madison and Emma Myles.
Today it has been announced that our friends at Raven Banner will handle the international sales for the flick. They plan to get Alone With You out onto the international festival circuit so if you're a programmer and you're interested in this flick then you can give the folks at Raven Banner a ring.
Raven Banner has boarded International sales to paranoia thriller ALONE WITH YOU after the world premiere at Fantastic Fest.Written and directed by Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks as their feature debut, the film also stars Bennett, alongside horror stalwart Barbara Crampton (You’re Next), Dora Madison (Friday Night Lights) and Emma Myles (Orange is the New Black). Pic was produced by Andrew Corkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and Theo James (Divergent) under their Untapped banner.The story follows a young woman (Bennett) as she painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend. As she goes about her task, her apartment begins to feel more and more like a tomb as voices, shadows, and hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face.Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights and plan to release theatrically in early 2022 in New York and Los Angeles, plus additional markets across the country.Raven Banner’s Managing Partners, Michael Paszt and James Fler negotiated the deal with Producer Andrew Corkin on behalf of the filmmakers.“We’re thrilled to partner with Raven Banner internationally on our debut feature ALONE WITH YOU. Their filmmaker-focused approach and passion for telling new, innovative genre stories makes them the perfect partner as we take this film worldwide.” said Bennet and Brooks.The genre specialist plans to showcase the film across the international festival circuit and then introduce it to distributors at the upcoming American Film Market.
