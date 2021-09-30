ALONE WITH YOU: Raven Banner Boards Fantastic Fest Thriller

Only a couple weeks ago we announced that Dark Star Pictures acquired the thriller Alone With You ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. The debut feature film from Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks starred Barbara Crampton alongside Bennett, Dora Madison and Emma Myles.

Today it has been announced that our friends at Raven Banner will handle the international sales for the flick. They plan to get Alone With You out onto the international festival circuit so if you're a programmer and you're interested in this flick then you can give the folks at Raven Banner a ring.