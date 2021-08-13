THE SADNESS: Extremely NSFW Trailer Has a Flood of Blood And Gore!

Holy. Hell.

That's all I could say to myself as I watched the extremely violent trailer for Rob Jabbaz's debut feature film The Sadness.

Holy. Hell.

The Sadness is premiering at the 74th Locarno International Film Festival. The audience at Fantasia is its next target (the only film that the festival has attributed a trigger warning), then its on to Fantastic Fest. It is also the closing night at London’s Frightfest. As other festivals find the fortitude to program it into their lineup we will let you know.

This is why they have red band trailers. For this very reason. This.

The city of Taipei suddenly erupts into bloody chaos as ordinary people are compulsively driven to enact the cruelest and ghastly things they can imagine. Murder, torture, and mutilation are only the beginning... A young couple is pushed to the limits of sanity as they try to reunite amid the violence and depravity. The age of civility and order is no more. There is only “The Sadness”.

*EDITOR's NOTE* Because of the extreme content in this trailer you will be taken to Vimeo to watch the trailer. See you on the other side.