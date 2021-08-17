THE LAST MATINEE Exclusive Clip: Better Not Forget About The Kid

Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting released Maxi Contenti's Uruguayan horror film The Last Matinee in U.S. theaters back on the 6th. They are following up with VOD, Digital and DVD on August 24th.

The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.

To help influence your choice to seek it out next Tuesday, we have been given an exclusive clip to share with you this morning. It is one that comes with the promise of stabbing and blood, oh my.

Check it out below.