THE LAST MATINEE: Official Poster And Trailer For Dark Star Pictures & Bloody Disgusting Release, Coming This August

In April we heard that Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting acquired the North Amerian rights for Maxi Contenti's giallo inspired horror flick, The Last Matinee. The slick looking horror flick from Uruguay played at such genre festivals as Hardline, Imagine, Grimmfest, Sitges and Calgary Underground.

At the time the partnership had not picked a date for release, but we can happily announce that The Last Matinee will be in theaters on August 6th and on VOD/Digital/DVD on August 24th.

The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.

An official trailer and poster were released earlier today. Here is the poster and you will find the trailer down below.