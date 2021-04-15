THE LAST MATINEE: Rights For Horror in a Cinema go to Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting
The partnership between Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting keeps rolling along. They have announced their latest acquisition today, the Uruguayan horror The Last Matinee from director Maxi Contenti.
In THE LAST MATINEE, the audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.
Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting have not released their own trailer yet but we found the one from the sales agent, Reel Suspects. Have a look below and try to tell us that films like Anguish from 1987 did not have a direct influence on The Last Matinee? Fucking eyeballs! It looks fantastically gory and bloody. We are intrigued.
The plan is to have a theatrical release this Summer followed by on demand, digital and DVD release in August. The Last Matinee is also booked to play at Panic Fest, Cleveland International Film Festival and up here in Canada over with our friends at Calgary Underground Film Festival.
