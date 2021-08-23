COWBOY BEPOP: First Images From Netflix Series With Spike, Jet, And Faye

Cowboy Bebop. TheWrap got the exclusive first look Netflix released the first images from their live action adaptation of the anime series. TheWrap got the exclusive first look here

Well, they've nailed down the character designs haven't they? We get really good looks at John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda as Spike, Jet Black and Faye Valentine respectively. Spike and Jet look spot on and we're glad to see that they kept some of the original design of Faye without it being overtly suggestive like the orginal anime design.

We see you there, Ein!

Cowboy Bebop will premiere on the streaming service on Nov. 19. Check out the first-look images below.