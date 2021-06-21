Blood Window Announces Their Showcase at Cannes Marche du Film

News has arrived from our friends at Blood Window! They have announced the seven titles selected to be a part of this year’s Blood Window Showcase at Cannes.

Seven projects from a bevy of Latin American countries will be presented to buyers and festival programmers this July. I know that some of these are in post. I'm happy to see that Sandra Arriagada's Muertas Vivas is in the showcase. Another film that we will be talking about again in the near future is Huesera from Michelle Garza Cervera in Mexico. She just wrapped up principal photography last month and is heading into post. And tucked in at the very end there appears to be a new film from Nico Onetti, a sci-fi project called The Last Boy on Earth. It's good to see Onetti getting back to feature length after his tireless work on anthologies in recent years.

Another project that has been making the co-production rounds and is ready to present to the market is the Colombian horror film, Tarumama by Andrés Beltrán. It was awarded the opportunity to screen at Marche du Film this year from the Méliès International Festivals Federation at Blood Window last year. It will have its world premiere at Sitges in the Fall.

We've assembled all seven projects in a handy gallery down below. Check them out.

