MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION: Our First Look at Kevin Smith's Animated Series For Netflix

Here is our first look at the new animated He-Man series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. As well, we now know that part 1 of the new series, from showrunner Kevin Smith, will arrive on Netflix on July 23rd.

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Below are a couple of questions put forward to Smith, about what what fans can expect of the new series. There is also that massive list of amazing voice talent for this new series. Mark Hamill is friggin Skeletor! Do I need to go on? Oh, I do? Okay. Lena Headey is Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar is Teela, Stephen Root is Cringer, Henry Rollins is Tri-Klops, Alicia Silverstone is Queen Marlena and Tony Todd is Scare Glow. It just goes on and on.

Check out the gallery of first look images down below. Netflix has the power on July 23rd.