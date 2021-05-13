Fantasia Coverage Movie Posters Hollywood Interviews Indie Features Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION: Our First Look at Kevin Smith's Animated Series For Netflix
Here is our first look at the new animated He-Man series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. As well, we now know that part 1 of the new series, from showrunner Kevin Smith, will arrive on Netflix on July 23rd.
The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.
Below are a couple of questions put forward to Smith, about what what fans can expect of the new series. There is also that massive list of amazing voice talent for this new series. Mark Hamill is friggin Skeletor! Do I need to go on? Oh, I do? Okay. Lena Headey is Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar is Teela, Stephen Root is Cringer, Henry Rollins is Tri-Klops, Alicia Silverstone is Queen Marlena and Tony Todd is Scare Glow. It just goes on and on.
Check out the gallery of first look images down below. Netflix has the power on July 23rd.
An Introductory Q&A with Kevin Smith (Showrunner/EP)Kevin Smith on growing up with MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE:I watched all of the TV series growing up, it was everywhere in the ‘80s. These characters started off as toys and ended up becoming part of the global pop culture fabric. So much of this show has been possible because of the love and affection for this world at every level of production and the fandom surrounding this franchise. A big reason we got such top tier voice talent is because people genuinely want to be a part of this world. So many of us were touched by these stories and these characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia. But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss.Kevin Smith on what fans can expect from the new series:Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985. This is a continuation of that story. We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines. Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE line of toys for inspiration as well. Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork. Mattel has been committed to this look since they first started as a toy line in the '80s, and now we’re leaning into it and honoring it.VOICE OVER CAST INCLUDES:Mark Hamill - SkeletorLena Headey - Evil-LynChris Wood - Prince Adam / He-ManSarah Michelle Gellar - TeelaLiam Cunningham - Man-At-ArmsStephen Root - CringerDiedrich Bader - King Randor / Trap JawGriffin Newman - OrkoTiffany Smith - AndraHenry Rollins - Tri-KlopsAlan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) - Moss ManSusan Eisenberg - SorceressAlicia Silverstone - Queen MarlenaJustin Long - RobotoJason Mewes - StinkorPhil LaMarr - He-RoTony Todd - Scare GlowCree Summer - PriestessKevin Michael Richardson - Beast ManKevin Conroy - as Mer-Man
