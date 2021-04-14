CLIFF WALKERS Trailer: Spy Versus Spy

SXSW Coverage Sci-Fi Festival News All Videos Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Circle April 30 on your print calendar. (Or mark it on your on-line calendar.) Go ahead, I'll wait.

Zhang Yimou's Cliff Walkers arrives in theaters worldwide on April 30, 2021. I hope that you are in a position (and feel sufficiently comfortable with health conditions) to watch this movie in a theater on April 30, 2021.

This is a spy film. From Zhang Yimou. Watch the trailer below. That is all.

