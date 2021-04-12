MANBORG: Canadian Genre Classic Coming to VHS One Time Only

We have loved the work of Astron-6 and Steven Kostanski over the years and after a bunch of short films he made the film that would cement his status as one of our country's inevitable stars of cult and genre cinema. That film was Manborg back in 2011.

Made in his parent's garage with a micro-budget Manborg gained legions of fans from its debut at Fantastic Fest and the rest of its festival tour for another two years after that premiere. Well, this year marks the ten year anniversary of Manborg so our friends at Raven Banner will honor this magnificant achievement of Canadian DIY genre cinema with a format befitting it cult status. VHS.