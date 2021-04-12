SXSW Coverage Comedies Superhero Movies International Interviews International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
MANBORG: Canadian Genre Classic Coming to VHS One Time Only
We have loved the work of Astron-6 and Steven Kostanski over the years and after a bunch of short films he made the film that would cement his status as one of our country's inevitable stars of cult and genre cinema. That film was Manborg back in 2011.
Made in his parent's garage with a micro-budget Manborg gained legions of fans from its debut at Fantastic Fest and the rest of its festival tour for another two years after that premiere. Well, this year marks the ten year anniversary of Manborg so our friends at Raven Banner will honor this magnificant achievement of Canadian DIY genre cinema with a format befitting it cult status. VHS.
In honour of Manborg's 10th Anniversary, Raven Banner is pleased to present the film on Limited Edition VHS! Manborg is the debut feature film of PG: Psycho Goreman director Steven Kostanski, and was created with the help of his cohorts at Astron 6. The film is a glorious love letter to the straight-to-video classics of the 80s & 90s, so it's the perfect first release in Raven Banner's new VHS series. The tape features a 4:3 pan and scan version of the film, along with artwork by acclaimed artist Jason Edmiston - Jason Edmiston's Artbook. This will be the one and only time we release this on tape, so once it's gone - it's gone!
