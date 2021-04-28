John Helde's bittersweet family portrait PHOEBE'S FATHER available nationally April 30th

In this touching and bittersweet family portrait, a budding competitive cyclist has to confront her past when her father comes back into her life.

Phoebe (Marie Lazzaro) is just starting to find her passion as a competitive cyclist when her estranged father Ben (Lawrason Driscoll, M*A*S*H) comes back into her life. As her brother makes efforts to patch things up, Phoebe tries to find answers about their mother, an artist who left when Phoebe was a child. In doing so, she opens a vein of loss that’s divided the family. Phoebe sets her sights on racing, pushing herself harder and faster; but the old evasions won’t work anymore, and Phoebe has to face her past head on.



Director John Helde and an award-winning cast worked together to improvise the story for this touching and bittersweet family portrait set in Seattle.



PHOEBE'S FATHER stars Marie Lazzaro, Lawrason Driscoll, Eric Jordan, Betty Campbell, Lisa Every, Jenn Ruzumna, and Ryan Sanders.

The film will show in Northwest Film Forum's Virtual Cinema and become available on major streaming platforms on April 30th.