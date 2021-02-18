SXSW 2021: Travis Stevens' Midnighter JAKOB'S WIFE Picked up by RLJE Films And Shudder For North America

The screenplay by Stevens, Mark Steensland and Kathy Charles centers on Anne (Barbara Crampton), who is married to a small-town minister (Larry Fessenden) and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

“We’re thrilled to acquire Jakob’s Wife ahead of its world premiere at SXSW,” said Ward. “This film has already garnered tremendous following during production, and we’re confident Jakob’s Wife will be well received at the festival.”