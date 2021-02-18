SXSW Coverage Zombie Movies Hollywood Videos Hollywood Interviews Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
SXSW 2021: Travis Stevens' Midnighter JAKOB'S WIFE Picked up by RLJE Films And Shudder For North America
Deadline announced this morning that RLJE Films and Shudder, part the AMC Network, have picked up the North American rights for Travis Stevens' new horror flick Jakob's Wife. The follow up horror pic from the director of Girl on the Third Floor stars horror royalty Barbara Crampton and Larrey Fessenden. It is set to have its world premiere during the digital edition of SXSW next month.
The screenplay by Stevens, Mark Steensland and Kathy Charles centers on Anne (Barbara Crampton), who is married to a small-town minister (Larry Fessenden) and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.“We’re thrilled to acquire Jakob’s Wife ahead of its world premiere at SXSW,” said Ward. “This film has already garnered tremendous following during production, and we’re confident Jakob’s Wife will be well received at the festival.”
RLJE Films has been very active in festival pre-sales and are already planning to put Jakob's Wife in U.S. cinemas and on demand on April 16th, effectively removing it from any festival radars in North America. Shudder also acquired UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights and plan to premiere it on its platform later in the year.
Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons and Phil Brooks (aka CM Punk) also star.
