SXSW 2021: Barbara Crampton And Larry Fessenden's Marriage Faces The Ultimate Test in Trailer For JAKOB'S WIFE

Travis Stevens' new horror flick Jakob's Wife is one of our anticipated titles this week when the digital edition of SXSW gets underway. The festival starts tomorrow and Stevens' flick is part of the midnighter program. The trailer was just released this afternoon, check it out below.

Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers bite marks on her neck, a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than ever. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

Jakob's Wife stars horror icons Barbara Crampton and Larry Fesseden as the married couple. As the trailer plays out we see her in her hum drum role until she comes across something that goes bump in the night. Then the dynamic of their marriage escalates rather quickly. I for one was not expecting that dramatic of a shift but I'm digging it.

