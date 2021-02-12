SOUND OF VIOLENCE: Alex Noyer's SXSW Slasher Picked up by Gravitas Ventures For North America

Going to be getting a lot of reports like this in the weeks leading up to SXSW next month.

When the official lineup was announced this week we were pleased to see that the new slasher flick Sound of Violence from our friend, Alex Noyer, director of the drum machine doc 808 and the short film Conductor, the precursor to this new film, was in the Midnighters lineup.

A young girl recovers her hearing and gains synesthetic abilities after witnessing the brutal murder of her family. Finding solace in the sounds of bodily harm, as an adult, she pursues a career in music composing her masterpiece through gruesome murders.

Sound of Violence and already has plans to release it in theaters and on demand on May 21. That theatrical release is pandemic pending of course. Kind of better news. Deadline reported yesterday that Gravitas Ventures has picked the North American rights forand already has plans to release it in theaters and on demand on May 21. That theatrical release is pandemic pending of course.

This release is likely going to be just the States as companies often forget that both Canada and Mexico are part of North America as well but we get left to the wayside. Whatever kind of release we see will be an afterthought or a courtesy. And forget about any other festival dates as well.

But this is all very selfish thinking. Instead, let's be happy for our friend, Alex, that his new film will have it's world premiere next month and for the moment distribution in North America. More territories will soon follow, we're sure.