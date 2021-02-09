THE LEECH: Jeremy Gardner And Graham Skipper go Toe to Toe in Wild, New Religious Horror Comedy

Eric Pennycoff has wrapped production and is heading into post on his new religious horror comedy called The Leech. His sophomore film stars a couple of perennial favorites of ours, Jeremy Gardner and Graham Skipper. Here is the official synopsis.

A devout priest welcomes a struggling couple into his house at Christmas time. What begins as a simple act of kindness quickly becomes the ultimate test of faith once the sanctity of his home is jeopardized.

Skipper and Gardner are joined by Taylor Zaudtke and Rigo Garay. Gardner and Zaudtke have already worked with Pennycoff before, on his feature length debut, Sadistic Intentions. Then she joined Gardner on his horror film After Midnight, which he made with Christian Sella. Skipper and Gardner were both in Joe Begos' The Mind's Eye and Bliss. They're all just one big happy family.

Pennycoff has passed along three stills of his key cast members, which you will find below. I cannot stop laughing at that picture of Skipper. We thank Pennycoff for thinking of us and sending along this director's statement as well.