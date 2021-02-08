DEMENTER: Wastch The Official Trailer For Chad Crawford Kinkle's Cult Laced Horror Flick

Chad Crawford Kinkle's horror flick Dementer, starring Katie Groshong and Larry Fessenden, will be available on digital platforms March 2nd from Dark Star Pictures. The official trailer was released today. Check it out below.

Our own, Dr. Shelagh Rowan-Legg, caught Dementer when it played at the Nashville Film Festival back in 2019. Here are a couple excerpts from her review, followed by the press release.

The result is what you might call an analog portrayal of cult and ritual, of belief and trauma, one that relies on its actors and post-production sound editing to convey its story; I write this as a complement, as the films relies on its wits and an audience that is keen to follow where the literal and metaphorical road takes us. Dementer strips away excessive artifice and indulgences, and get to the heart and blood of a story on the ties that bind us to the past, our attempts to cut free of them, and our misguided attempts to help others, as the scars that can never quite heal or hold back the blood.

