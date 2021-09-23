Arrow Video October: DEMENTER Leads a Packed Halloween Month of Programming

October 1 will see the arrival of Dementer (UK/US/CA/IRE), Patrick (US/CA), Ban the Sadist Videos (UK/US/CA/IRE), Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Shocking Truth (UK/US/CA/IRE), The Changeling (US/CA), Tales of the Uncanny (US/CA), Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters (US/CA), The Frankenstein Complex (US/CA), and The Initiation (US).

October 1's Seasonal offerings kicks off with The Shocktober 31. 31 days, 31 movies. This October ARROW is bringing back the infamous Shocktober 31 and highlighting some of our favourite horror titles streaming on ARROW each day. From classic bloody chills to new thrills, the lineup changes daily so you won’t need to spend hours scrolling for your fright fix this Halloween season.

Titles include: Dementer, Threshold, Kolobos, Beyond the Door, Dark Water, The Woman, Audition, Ringu, Deep Red, The Hills Have Eyes, The Stylist, The Mutilator and more.

Also launching on October 1 is Shocktober Essentials. This Halloween, ARROW is bringing home a devilishly curated selection of twelve must-watch collections with our Shocktober Essentials. All treats, no tricks. The categories include: Zombies, Vampires, Monsters, Spirits, Giallo, Slashers, Comedies, Gore, Psychological, Documentaries, 70s Horrors, and 80s Horrors.

October 2 sees the arrival of F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu (UK/US). An unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, Murnau’s surreal 1922 cine-fable remains the original and landmark entry in the entire global tradition of “the horror film”.

October 4 will debut Clive Barker's Rawhead Rex (US), following a hulking, ancient demon as it tears a bloody swathe across the Irish countryside.

October 8 packs the spooky schedule with Anthropophagous (US/CA), The Manson Family (UK/US/CA/IRE), Paganini Horror (US/CA), Vampyros Lesbos (US/CA), 100 Monsters (UK/US/CA/IRE), Along with Ghosts (UK/US/CA/IRE), The Great Yokai War (UK/US/CA/IRE), and Spook Warfare (UK/US/CA/IRE).

October 8's Season goes to the ghouls with Monster Mash: a suitably spooky offering of five Japanese monster movies. Titles include: 100 Monsters, Along with Ghosts, Spook Warfare, The Great Yokai War, The Snake Girl and the Silver Haired-Witch.

October 11 gets full with the spirit of Halloween, launching Fulci for Fake (US/CA), Thirst (US/CA), Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals (US/CA), Zombie 3 (US/CA), Demonia (UK/US/CA/IRE), Aenigma (US/CA), Primitives (US/CA), and Massacre in Dinosaur Valley (US/CA).

Also on October 11 is a Seasonal celebration of the Godfather of Gore with Maestro of the Macabre: The Films of Lucio Fulci. From eye-gouging horrors, to demonic mayhem, plus a twisted take on the classic Italian Western, ARROW is ready to unlock the gates of Hell to unleash a brand of Italian terror that you’ll never forget! Titles include: Demonia, Zombie, Aenigma, Massacre Time, Manhattan Baby.

October 15 goes deep into the dangers of the animal kingdom with The Uncanny (US/CA), Killer Crocodile (US/CA), and Killer Crocodile 2 (US/CA).

October 15 heads to the Amazon for a Season of tropical terror with Welcome to the Jungle. Titles include: Emanuelle and the last Cannibals, Robowar, Killer Crocodile, The Annihilators.

October 18 weaves a terrifying tale with Olaf Ittenbach's The Burning Moon (US/CA), complete with two terrifying bedtime stories of the damned.

October 22 caps off the month, heading straight towards Halloween with a celebration of death and gore with Zombie 4 (US/CA) and 1982's Death Screams (UK/US/CA/IRE), a body count-heavy, long overlooked slice of Southern fried hack-and-slash. Lovingly restored from the only-known existing 35mm print, this little-seen slasher classic is ready to carve its way into the bleeding hearts of horror fans everywhere!

On October 22, ARROW honors the reason for the season with a look back at a number of horror classics in the final Season of the month: Behind the Screams. Behind the Screams is a curated lineup of deep-diving docs that will dish dirt and drop knowledge on everyone and everything from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to Ken Russell’s The Devils to Hellraiser and beyond. Titles include: Ban the Sadist Videos, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Shocking Truth, Hell On Earth: The Desecration and Resurrection of Ken Russell's The Devils, Phil Tipett: Mad Dreams and Monsters, Fulci for Fake.