Arrow Video October: DEMENTER Leads a Packed Halloween Month of Programming

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We're going to say this up front. The Arrow Video Player remains one of the most thorough and affordable SVOD platforms on the market. The question is, why aren't you signed up yet? 
 
Spooky season is upon us. Of course all the genre minded streamers are ramping up their programming to meet our insationable needs for horror, horror and more horror. Leading off the charge is Chad Crawford Kinkle's Dementer, a film our own Shelagh held in high regard in her review
 
From there on in the entire month has a cornucopia of genre goodness with dozens of classic and cult titles from around the world. There are also a bunch of docs that will cover the works of Hooper, Russell, Fulci and Tipett. 
 
ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema October Lineup Includes Chad Crawford Kinkle's Dementer Nightmarish Supernatural Horror Starts Streaming October 1 Debuts Alongside Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Shocking Truth, Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters & More

October Seasons: Shocktober 31, Shocktober Essentials, Monster Mash, The Films of Lucio Fulci, Welcome to the Jungle & Behind the Screams

Praise for Dementer "unsettling right from the start." -- Noel Murray, The Los Angeles Times "one of the year's darkest and strangest (and best) indie horror releases" -- Scott Weinberg, Thrillist

Arrow Video is excited to announce the October 2021 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

The October lineup leads with the ARROW release of Chad Kinkle's sophomore feature Dementer, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Raw and unsettling, Dementer is a brave and unflinching story of lives lived on the fringes of society, and a battle with demons inside and out. Shot on real locations with many non-actors playing versions of themselves – including Kinkle’s real life sister Stephanie – Dementer is a deeply personal genre film with an emotional punch that lingers long after the credits have rolled. The film will debut on ARROW October 1.

