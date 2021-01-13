VORE GORE Exclusive: A Bloody Image Comes With a Teaser And Clip From TetroVideo's Extreme Horror Anthology

File this under 'Things I cannot show my mum'. We have an exclusive image from the upcoming anthology Vore Gore to share with you today. Along with that we also have a clip and the teaser for you to look at.

None of this is safe out in the open, this is for fans of extreme horror only. You will redirected to YouTube to watch the trailer, which starts off okay then quickly moves into what the fuck territory. The clip can be watched below but even that made me crawl up inside myself because I did that once when I was a child. Fucking sucked.

Warnings have been given. Heed them or not. Proceed on your own accord!