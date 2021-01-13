Tokyo International Film Festival Coverage Horror Movies Superhero Movies Festival Features International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
VORE GORE Exclusive: A Bloody Image Comes With a Teaser And Clip From TetroVideo's Extreme Horror Anthology
File this under 'Things I cannot show my mum'. We have an exclusive image from the upcoming anthology Vore Gore to share with you today. Along with that we also have a clip and the teaser for you to look at.
None of this is safe out in the open, this is for fans of extreme horror only. You will redirected to YouTube to watch the trailer, which starts off okay then quickly moves into what the fuck territory. The clip can be watched below but even that made me crawl up inside myself because I did that once when I was a child. Fucking sucked.
Warnings have been given. Heed them or not. Proceed on your own accord!
Here is an exclusive image, a clip and the teaser trailer from TetroVideo's upcoming release Vore Gore (2021), the extreme horror anthology about vorarephilic fantasies often connected with sexual masochism.Vore Gore is set for release through TetroVideo early in 2021.Vorarephilia, or vore for short, is an uncommon paraphilia characterized by the erotic desire to be consumed by, or to personally consume another person or creature.Vore Gore features nine horror/extreme segments that offers a morbid vision of this atypical sexual arousal.This upcoming horror film features some of the best international artists working in independent horror/extreme cinema. Vore Gore includes stories directed by Domiziano Cristopharo (House of Flesh Mannequins), Mikel Balerdi (Larva Mental), Irene Jones Baruffetti (Nightmare Symphony), Lorenzo Zanoni (Ill: Final Contagium), Poison Rouge (American Guinea Pig: Sacrifice), Emanuele Marchetto (XXX: Dark Web), Patrick Fortin (Carnival of Gore), Whit Gardenia (XXX: Dark Web) and Dario Almerighi (7 Sins).Titles of the segments:“Mouth” by Mikel Balerdi;“Sweet as Honey” by Emanuele Marchetto;“Finger Licking Good” by Lorenzo Dante Zanoni;“Please, not in My Mouth” by Poison Rouge;“Italian Ladies Do It Better” by Irene Jones Baruffetti;“Infernal Gluttony 2” by Patrick Fortin;“Yummy Fur” by Whit Gardenia (Daniel Valient & Cherokee Nevin);“Stretching” by Domiziano Cristopharo;“The Egg” by Dario Almerighi
