Sundance 2021 Preview: Virtually the Best Indie Cinema of 2021

It's a new year, a new world, and an all new crop of marquee indie films ready to impress. The (mostly) virtual Sundance Film Festival kicks off tomorrow and while the slate has been reduced from around 130 to some 75 or so features, the festival promises to be a very well organized and curated experience. As always, the most discovery-oriented of the big festivals will have plenty of cinematic surprises in store. But we've taken a shot at highlighting a few of the notable films we think people will be talking about in the week to come.

Stay tuned for plenty of reviews to come.