SAVAGE STATE: Enter Our iTunes Code Giveaway!

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release the western drama Savage State On Demand and Digital on January 29th, 2021. Screen Anarchy has two (2) iTunes codes to give away to lucky readers in the U.S. Look below for giveaway details.

The American Civil War breaks out... A family of French colonists, settled in Missouri, decides to go back to France. Edmond, Madeleine, and their three daughters have to cross the whole country to reach New-York. They are led by the mysterious and dangerous mercenary, Victor.

Our giveaways are simple affairs. Answer our fact finding question below. When you have found the answer email us here

Savage State had its premiere in France. What is the complete name of that film festival?

It requires a bit of digging but the name, in all its glory, is out there for you to find. Email us here when you have found the answer and you will be entered into the random draw next Tuesday, January 26th.

Good luck to all who enter.