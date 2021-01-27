PSYCHO GOREMAN: Raven Banner's Hunky Boy Edition BR/DVD/CD Combo is The Best Version

So now you've seen Psycho Goreman after it dropped like a bomb this past weekend and you're already wondering where the best physical copy will come from? Well look no further than it's home turf here in Canada from the fine folks at Raven Banner Entertainment.

The Limited "Hunky Boy" Ultimate Edition is a region free, three disc set - Blu-Ray/DVD/CD Combo - that will be loaded to the gills with extras. We have it on good authority that the authors of these editions have hidden easter eggs everywhere on them too.

This is a limited run of 2000 copies. The soundtrack, reversible cover art and limited slip case will be first run only. See the list below of other features exclusive to the Limited Hunky Boy Ultimate Edition.