MALCOLM & MARIE Trailer: In Love, Madly

Films with only (or mostly only) two characters are pretty rare (think Sleuth, Old Joy, Gerry), and it's both an intriguing scenario for the audiene and difficult project for director, screenwriter, and actors. How do you keep attention with just two people? Can the story be sustained for a feature length, especially if it's only in one location. Sam Levinson (Euphoria, Assassination Nation) teams up again with Zendaya, joined by John David Washington, in a new two-hander that looks at a fateful night in a seeming loving relationship with deeper problems that the couple is only beginning to admit.

Filmmaker Malcolm (Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

The use of black-and-white allows for a stark focus on the characters without distraction, and it seems everything will be laid bare. The age difference between the two actors makes this trailer more than a little uncomfortable, as does seeing Zendaya in various states of undress while Washington remains fully clothed (it's getting a little tiring to see these tired tropes still used with the usual excuses). Still, with the talent both behind and in front of the camera, I'm hopeful that this intimate romantic drama will be the have the kidn of quiet intensity to often be found with fewer characters and a focused narrative. Trailer and stills below.

Malcolm & Marie will be released on Netflix on February 5th.