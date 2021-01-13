Tokyo International Film Festival Coverage Trailers Hollywood Videos Zombie Movies International News How ScreenAnarchy Works
HORROR NOIRE: Lauded Documentary on Black Horror History Out on February 2nd
Quelle surprise! But really, it is not a matter of if but when RLJE Films will handle a Shudder acquisition since they're both part of the AMC Networks family.
So here is the release news for the DVD and Blu-ray of Ashlee Blackwell and Danielle Burrows' lauded and praised documentary Horror Noire. You should be able to find it on stores shelves or through your favorite online purveyor of physical media on Groundhog Day, February 2nd.
Official announcement follows. Hopefully we have some kind of giveaway for our readers in the coming days.
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to HORROR NOIRE from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. HORROR NOIRE will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on February 2, 2021.Written by adjunct professor of film Ashlee Blackwell and Danielle Burrows and directed by Xavier Burgin (Giants), HORROR NOIRE features Tony Todd (Candyman), Rachel True (The Craft), Ernest Dickerson (Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, “The Walking Dead”), Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood, “Chappelle’s Show”), Tina Mabry (Mississippi Damned, “Queen of the South”), Paula Jai Parker (Hustle & Flow), Tananarive Due (“The Twilight Zone”) and Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, professor and author of the book Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present. RLJE Films will release HORROR NOIRE on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96.Delving into a century of genre films that by turns utilized, caricatured, exploited, sidelined, and finally embraced them, HORROR NOIRE traces the untold history of Black Americans in Hollywood through their connection to the horror genre. Adapting Robin Means Coleman’s seminal book, HORROR NOIRE presents the living and the dead, using new and archival interviews from scholars and creators, from the voices who survived the genre’s past trends to those shaping its future.
