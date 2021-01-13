HORROR NOIRE: Lauded Documentary on Black Horror History Out on February 2nd

Quelle surprise! But really, it is not a matter of if but when RLJE Films will handle a Shudder acquisition since they're both part of the AMC Networks family.

So here is the release news for the DVD and Blu-ray of Ashlee Blackwell and Danielle Burrows' lauded and praised documentary Horror Noire. You should be able to find it on stores shelves or through your favorite online purveyor of physical media on Groundhog Day, February 2nd.

