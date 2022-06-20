DVD Giveaway: Win The Horror Anthology HORROR NOIRE

Experience the next chapter of Black horror in this anthology of terrifying tales. HORROR NOIRE tells six stories showcasing Black actors, directors and screenwriters, featuring racist vampires, supernatural creatures and Satan his damn self.

HORROR NOIRE is created by an ensemble of Black filmmakers including writers Tananarive Due (“The Twilight Zone”), Steven Barnes (“The Twilight Zone”), Victor LaValle (“The Ballad of Black Tom”), Shernold Edwards (“Sleepy Hollow”), Al Letson (“Reveals”) and Ezra C. Daniels (“Doom Patrol”) and directors Joe West, Julien Christian Lutz, Zandashé Brown, Rob Greenlea, Robin Givens, and Kimani Ray Smith. The collection stars Lesley-Ann Brandt (“Lucifer”), Luke James (“The Chi”), Erica Ash (“Survivor’s Remorse”), Tone Bell (“Fam”), Brandon Mychal Smith (“You’re the Worst”), Sean Patrick Thomas (The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (“Genius: Aretha Franklin”), Rachel True (The Craft) and Tony Todd (Candyman).

