BATTLE ROYALE & DONNIE DARKO 4K UHD & Much More From Arrow Video This April!

Wow.

Arrow Video has revealed their April releases for 2021 and it's safe to say that this is going to be a huge month for cult film fans. Perhaps the biggest release of the month is the UK-only 4K UHD premiere of Kinji Fukasaku's Battle Royale in an incredible looking limited edition set that looks to seriously outpace all previous editions (hint: 4K UHD is region free, so if you don't care about Battle Royale II, which only appears on standard Blu-ray in the set, and you live outside of the UK consider placing your order!).

Also making the 4K jump is Donnie Darko, another long out of print film from Arrow that had been selling for big bucks on the secondary market, this one will be available in the US, UK, and Canada. Also appearing in all three territories is Nico Mastorakis debut feature, Death Has Blue Eyes, Jack Hill's Switchblade Sisters, and a new Steelbook release for Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

Available in the UK and Canada, sadly not the US, will be Justin McConnell's excellent filmmaking documentary, Clapboard Jungle. We reviewed the film in 2020 and it is an astoundingly personal warts-and-all look into what it takes to get an independent film made, and I've been told that the bonus materials are pretty incredible as well. Check the links below for our review of this amazing film.

Anyway, complete release details are below, check them out for yourself. It's going to be an expensive Spring.