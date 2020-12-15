THE BLOODHOUND Exclusive Clip: Do Not Photograph JP's Family

Subscribers to Arrow Video's streaming platform ARROW will already know that Patrick Picard's feature film debut The Bloodhound is available now. If you are not a subscriber, one, why not, and two, do you need some incentive to sign up? Well, how about this exclusive clip from Picard's film?

Francis (Aiken), a dispossessed young man, is summoned to the secluded home of his wealthy childhood friend, JP Luret (Adler), who is suffering from a mysterious affliction. Upon his arrival, Francis realizes that JP and his ethereal twin sister Vivian (Basso) are the sole surviving members of the privileged Luret family, whose legacy has been one of depression and self-destruction, and the only occupants of their family estate. As the old friends attempt to reconnect, a number of inexplicable incidents begin to occur within the house, and Francis finds himself drawn into a world of malaise and despair, where an act of betrayal might provide his only way out.

In the clip Francis, played by Liam Aiken (A Series of Unfortunate Events), is in the home of a childhood friend JP, played by Joe Adler (The Maze Runner). Francis is about to take a photograph of some urns but JP does not want anyone photographing his family. That's not all the weirdness in this clip. Have a look for yourself below.

The Bloodhound also stars Annalise Basso (Snowpiercer: The Series, Ouija: Origin of Evil). We have also included the trailer and a selection of images sent to us as well. Enjoy!