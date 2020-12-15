Exclusive Trailer: THE SWORDSMAN Slashes Your Home Screens February 16th On Blu/VOD From Well Go USA

Coming to Blu-ray and digital next year from comtemporary Asian cinema specialists, Well Go USA, is debutante director Choi Jae-Hoon's The Swordsman, starring Jang Hyuk (Volcano High, The Flu). A veteran of the popular K-drama circuit, Jang Hyuk features here as the titular swordsman, an aging royal guard forced into retirement after a slip-up leads to the fall of a king. Driven into seclusion in the forest with his shame and failing eyesight, he's called back into action when the one thing he loves most, his young daughter, is captured by traffickers.

We've been given your exclusive first look at the new trailer for this exciting action film that features Jang in the lead with a special appearance from Indonesian badass Joe Taslim (The Raid, The Night Comes For Us, Fast & Furious 6) as a Qing swordsman looking to make a name for himself. It is packed with slicing and dicing action, and we can't wait to see the rest on February 16th when The Swordsman hits home screens on Blu-ray and digital.

Check out the details here, then check out the trailer below: