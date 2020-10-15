THE RETREAT Trailer: The Wendigo Torments A Lone Hiker in Bruce Wemple's New Horror

Bruce Wemple sure has a thing for monsters in the woods. And we cannot decide if he loves or hates upstate New York either as his last horror films, Monstrous and Lake Artifact, also take place in the region.

Anyways, his new film The Retreat was picked up by Uncork’d Entertainment and they plan to release the film on DVD and Digital on November 10th. Screen Anarchy has your first look at the trailer and a couple shots of the creature too. Check them out below.