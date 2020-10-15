Nightstream Coverage All Videos International Interviews Documentaries Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE RETREAT Trailer: The Wendigo Torments A Lone Hiker in Bruce Wemple's New Horror
Bruce Wemple sure has a thing for monsters in the woods. And we cannot decide if he loves or hates upstate New York either as his last horror films, Monstrous and Lake Artifact, also take place in the region.
Anyways, his new film The Retreat was picked up by Uncork’d Entertainment and they plan to release the film on DVD and Digital on November 10th. Screen Anarchy has your first look at the trailer and a couple shots of the creature too. Check them out below.
The Wendigo goes to New York this November!There’s something waiting in the mountains this November.The Wendigo takes to New York in Uncork’d Entertainment’s The Retreat!From director Bruce Wemple (Monstrous), and starring Grant Schumacher, The Retreat will be available on DVD and Digital November 10.Set in the Adirondack High Peaks of Upstate New York, two best friends. Gus and Adam, set out for a winter backpacking trip. After a horrifying encounter with a monster, Gus finds himself alone and lost. Now, he must now fight for his life while keeping his grip on reality as he’s tormented both physically and psychologically by the evil Native American legend, The Wendigo.Dylan Grunn, Rick Montgomery Jr., Chris Cimperman, and Ariella Mastoianni also star in the film.
