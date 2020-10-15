Nightstream 2020: DINNER IN AMERICA Wins Audience Award

By all accounts everyone who virtually attended the Nightstream digital film festival had a great time. It was short (really, too short) and most certainly it was sweet.

While we hope we do not have to do this type of event next year we are glad that it was a rousing success for our friends at the five collaborating film festivals: Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook and Popcorn Frights.

Adam Rehmeier’s Dinner in America was announced as the winner of the Audience Award. While that is awesome and there was a slew of awards given to short films from every festival's short film block the real winners are the benifactors of the event's charitable focus.

Proceeds from the festival will be distributed to all filmmakers and artists involved, as well as to local charities and small businesses, such as the Future of Film is Female, House of Tulip, KoKo NYC, New Orleans Creative Response, New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice, North Bend Downtown Foundation, and Roar New York, in addition to local cinema support funds for the Brattle Film Foundation, the independently-owned North Bend Theatre, and the historic Savor Cinema.

The complete press release follows.