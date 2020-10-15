Nightstream Coverage Festival Videos Weird Interviews All Reviews International News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Nightstream 2020: DINNER IN AMERICA Wins Audience Award

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
By all accounts everyone who virtually attended the Nightstream digital film festival had a great time. It was short (really, too short) and most certainly it was sweet.
 
While we hope we do not have to do this type of event next year we are glad that it was a rousing success for our friends at the five collaborating film festivals: Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook and Popcorn Frights. 
 
Adam Rehmeier’s Dinner in America was announced as the winner of the Audience Award. While that is awesome and there was a slew of awards given to short films from every festival's short film block the real winners are the benifactors of the event's charitable focus.
 
Proceeds from the festival will be distributed to all filmmakers and artists involved, as well as to local charities and small businesses, such as the Future of Film is Female, House of Tulip, KoKo NYC, New Orleans Creative Response, New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice, North Bend Downtown Foundation, and Roar New York, in addition to local cinema support funds for the Brattle Film Foundation, the independently-owned North Bend Theatre, and the historic Savor Cinema. 
 
The complete press release follows. 
 
Following the end of four days of scheduled digital programming on October 11th, NIGHTSTREAM comes to a full stop today as extended on-demand programming concludes and Adam Rehmeier’s DINNER IN AMERICA is announced as the winner of the festival’s Audience Award. This comes following the over 50 accolades presented from the five festivals for their respective short blocks, which were announced following the closing night film, Quentin Dupieux’s MANDIBLES, and are listed below in full. 
 
"I’m thrilled Dinner in America resonated with NIGHTSTREAM’s audience the way it did, that this film is bringing people some much needed respite from the chaos of 2020,” says Adam Rehmeier in acceptance of his award. “Thank you to all of the people who have reached out to share how deeply they’ve connected with Patty and Simon. Your words are the cure for the pandemic blues. Hats off to all five festivals for coming together to create such a beautiful monster!"
 
In total NIGHTSTREAM saw over 15,000 tickets and badges issued, and over 35,000 films and events uniquely viewed in all fifty U.S. states. The festival, which proudly celebrated 8 World Premieres, 8 North American Premieres, and 7 U.S. Premieres, featured 166 scheduled virtual screenings and events, in addition to our selection of titles available on-demand. Proceeds from the festival will be distributed to all filmmakers and artists involved, as well as to local charities and small businesses, such as the Future of Film is Female, House of Tulip, KoKo NYC, New Orleans Creative Response, New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice, North Bend Downtown Foundation, and Roar New York, in addition to local cinema support funds for the Brattle Film Foundation, the independently-owned North Bend Theatre, and the historic Savor Cinema. 
 
NIGHTSTREAM began with the sold-out World Premiere of Hulu’s thriller RUN on opening night on October 8th, and continued until the 11th with a mix of live events, digital parties, premieres, and more, and created a game-changing social hub with our highly celebrated virtual bar, becoming the first film festival to use the technology to recreate the feeling of community lost as we pivot to digital landscapes. 
 
The festival’s live presentations of Dinner With The Masters of Horror: A Tribute to Mick Garris, where NIGHTSTREAM presented Garris with the Master of Horror Award alongside special guests John Carpenter, Joe Dante, Mike Flanagan, John Landis, Ernest Dickerson, and more; and nightly Evening Rituals presented by IFC Midnight were standouts of the program, the latter of which welcomed hosts that included Elijah Wood, Barbara Crampton, and Larry Fessenden. Highlights from the full events slate included special anniversary celebrations for AMERICAN PSYCHO with Mary Harron and TALES FROM THE HOOD with Rusty Cundieff and panels on Indonesian Horror, presented by Shudder, and horror comics, presented by Midnight Pulp, as well as a featured talk with Nia DaCosta on CANDYMAN and the film industry. 
 
The full list of short film juries and the titles they awarded can be found below. 
 
BOSTON UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL: SHORT FILM JURY WINNERS
 
Boston Underground Short Film Jury:
Usama Alshaibi, Filmmaker - PROFANE, AMERICAN ARAB
Monica Castillo, Journalist - The New York Times, DigBoston
Celia Pouzet, Programmer - The Fantasia International Film Festival, MOTELx Film Festival
 
Best New England Short: Darling Pet Monkey, dir. Jim McDonough
Runner-up: Life is a Burger, dir. Patrick O’Brien
 
Special Jury Award: Changeling, dir. Faye Jackson
Runner-up: Gacha Gacha, dir. Dave Jackson
 
Best of Fest Short: Diabla, dir. Ashley George
Runner-up: The Haunted Swordsman, dir. Kevin McTurk
 
BROOKLYN HORROR FILM FESTIVAL: SHORT FILM JURY WINNERS
 
Brooklyn Horror Short Film Jury: 
Zena Dixon, Co-Host - The Bloody Disgusting Podcast
Mattie Do, Filmmaker - DEAREST SISTER, THE LONG WALK
Marie Zeniter, International Sales Manager - Magnolia Pictures
 
Best Short: Killing Small Animals, dir. Marcus Svanberg
Best Director: Jean-François Leblanc, for Landgraves
Best Cinematography: Mateusz Klimek, for Attachment
 
Special Jury Award for Best Bad Douchebag Boyfriend: Don’t Text Back!, dir. Kaye Adelaide and Mariel Sharp
 
Special Jury Mention: 4x6, dir. Jamie Gyngell
 
 
Brooklyn Horror Home Invasion Jury:
A.K. Espada - Alumni ('16, '18, '19)
Robbie Lemieux - Alumni ('17, '18, '19)
Nora Unkel - Alumni ('17, '19)
 
BHFF Home Invasion Winners
 
Best Short: The Three Men You Meet At Night, dir. Beck Kitsis
Best Director: Mary Dauterman, for Unfinished Business
Best Performance: Stella Baker, for The Three Men You Meet At Night
Special Jury Award for Editing: Alex Trierweiler, for Shut Eye
Special Jury Award for Sound: James Wu, for Lose It
Special Jury Award for Art Direction: Nicole Smith, for The Howling Wind
 
NORTH BEND FILM FESTIVAL: SHORT FILM JURY WINNERS
 
North Bend Short Film Jury:
 
Cinema Vista + Chaos Internal
Vivian Hua, Executive Director of Northwest Film Forum 
Jennifer Reeder, Filmmaker - KNIVES AND SKIN
Cameron Swanagon, Non-Theatrical and Festival Coordinator - Oscilloscope Laboratories
 
 
Something Strange + Transient Territories
Adam Baran, Producer - Emmy-nominated CIRCUS OF BOOKS
Michelle Garza Cervera, Filmmaker - MEXICO BARBARO, THE ORIGINAL
Pedro Souto, Festival Director - MOTELx Film Festival
 
Cinema Vista + Chaos Internal 
 
Best Short:  Your Last Day on Earth, dir. Marc Martinez
Honorable Mention: Your Monster, dir. Caroline Lindy
Best Director: Kaye Adelaide and Mariel Sharp, for Don’t text back!
Best Actor: Denis Lavant, for Figurant
Best Actress: Alexandra Nell, for Abduction
Jury Mention for Best Cinematography: Joey Liew, for Eyes of Eidolon
Jury Mention for Production Design: Erin Coates and Anna Nazzari, for Dark Water
 
 
Something Strange + Transient Territories
 
Best Short: She-Pack, dir. Fanny Ovesen
Honorable mention for the astute use of genre to speak about human rights and for the amazing use of sound/music to embrace its subject matter: Snowflakes, dir. Faye Jackson
Best Director: Thea Hvistendahl, for Children of Satan
Best Actor: Nicolás Schujman, for In The Dark Park
Best Actress: Ruth Ramos, for Diabla 
Special mention for a brilliant ending: Diabla, dir. Ashley George
Best Special effects: Thaumar Rep, for Heat
Best ensemble cast: She-Pack, dir. Fanny Ovesen
 
OVERLOOK FILM FESTIVAL: SHORT FILM JURY WINNERS 
 
The Overlook Short Film Jury:
Roxanne Benjamin, Filmmaker - BODY AT BRIGHTON ROCK, SOUTHBOUND
Natalie Erika James, Filmmaker - RELIC
Adam Piron, Programmer - Sundance Film Festival
 
Grand Jury Prize: Bad Hair, dir. Oskar Lehemaa
Special Mention: Changeling, dir. Faye Jackson
Scariest Short Film Prize: Abracitos, dir. Tony Morales
Special Mention: Pulsión, dir. Pedro Casavecchia
 
POPCORN FRIGHTS: SHORT FILM JURY WINNERS
 
Popcorn Frights Short Film Jury:
Brittany Allen, Actress/Producer/Composer - WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE, Z, The Boys
Andre Gower, Actor/Director - MONSTER SQUAD, WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS 
Rachel Talalay, Producer/Director - FREDDY’S DEAD, TANK GIRL 
David Howard Thornton, Actor - TERRIFIER 1 & 2
Maxwell Wolkin, Director of Non-Theatrical Sales - Film Movement
 
Animation Domination: A Night in Camp Heebie Jeebie, dir. Dylan Chase. 
Homegrown, 100% Pure Fresh Squeezed Florida Horror: Culpa, dir. Miguel Ferrer
International Midnighters: Swipe, dir. Niels Bourgonje
Midnighters: Waffle, dir. Carlyn Hudson
Scariest Film Award: Abracitos, dir. Tony Morales 
