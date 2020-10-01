KINDRED Trailer: Everything Is Not Under Control

Surrounded by people she doesn't know, a pregnant woman has good reason to question the person who tries to assure her by saying: "Everything is under control."

Because, in the psychological thriller Kindred, everything is decidedly not under control, as the first, increasingly stressful trailer makes clear. Directed by Joe Marcantonio, his debut feature stars Tamara Lawrance, Jack Lowden, Fiona Shaw, and Edward Holcroft. According to the official synopsis:

"When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte (Tamara Lawrance, Steve McQueen's Small Axe: Education) collapses upon receiving the news. She wakes up in Ben's family home, a crumbling old manor house in the middle of nowhere with Ben's overbearing mother, Margaret (Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve), and his controlling stepbrother, Thomas (Jack Lowden, Dunkirk).

"They are determined to care for her, at least until the baby arrives. Grief-stricken and increasingly haunted by visions possibly brought on by the pregnancy, Charlotte accepts their help. But as the days go by and her visions intensify, she begins to doubt the family's intentions and her suspicions grow that they may be trying to control her and her unborn baby."

Kindred will open in select theaters, on digital platforms and VOD on November 6 via IFC Midnight. Check out the trailer below.

