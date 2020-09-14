SCARE ME Trailer: You Better Listen to Aya Cash Tell a Story

You had me at Aya Cash as a successful horror writer.

Aya Cash starred for multiple seasons in Stephen Falk's intoxicating and infuriating anti-romantic comic series You're the Worst and has more recently shown up in the action series The Boys; I was addicted to the former and have yet to catch up to the latter. Yet her presence alone makes me want to watch Scare Me, which is heading for release on the Shudder streaming service on October 1, 2020.

I acknowledge that our own Mel Valentin saw the film out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was not terribly impressed. Read his review in its entirety to understand his conclusion, which makes perfect sense. Even so, I reckon that it's worth a watch for people like me, who are devoted fans of Ms. Cash's past performances.

Written and directed by Josh Ruben, Scare Me is a horror-comedy that stars Josh Ruben as "a frustrated copywriter [who] checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities.

"During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they're visited by a horror fan (Chris Redd, Saturday Night Live) who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings."

