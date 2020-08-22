Suspenso 2020: Online Festival and SuspensoLAB Announced!

This snuck up on us but our friends at Suspenso in Chile are preparing for their third annual festival and lab. Run by director Patricio Valladares (Downhill, Toro Loco) the event will run online this coming week, from the 25th through the 28th. Chile - at least parts where my friends are - is still under a strict lockdown during this time of Covid, but at least the festival is able to provide something this year.

There will be online screenings of Antrum, Adrian Garcia Bogliano's Dark Circle, Juan Martínez Moreno's horror comedy Game of Werewolves, wacky Argentine omnibus Terror 5, a rep screeing of the 1989 film Violent Shit from German filmmaker Andreas Schnaas, and two films from Belgian director Jaco Van Dormael: Mr. Nobody and The Brand New Testament.

Bogliano and Moreno will participate in Q&A sessions during the festival.

Then there will be the SupsenoLAB where up and coming Chilean filmmakers (and some friends there in the mix, hola amigos) will be able to virtually meet and speak with industry leaders about their projects. Mi Padre de Terror Pablo Guisa Koestinger de Morbido y mi amigo, producer Federico Ricaldoni (La Solapa) are just some of the insiders offering their insights.