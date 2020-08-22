Fantasia Coverage Movie Posters All News Superhero Movies Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Suspenso 2020: Online Festival and SuspensoLAB Announced!
This snuck up on us but our friends at Suspenso in Chile are preparing for their third annual festival and lab. Run by director Patricio Valladares (Downhill, Toro Loco) the event will run online this coming week, from the 25th through the 28th. Chile - at least parts where my friends are - is still under a strict lockdown during this time of Covid, but at least the festival is able to provide something this year.
There will be online screenings of Antrum, Adrian Garcia Bogliano's Dark Circle, Juan Martínez Moreno's horror comedy Game of Werewolves, wacky Argentine omnibus Terror 5, a rep screeing of the 1989 film Violent Shit from German filmmaker Andreas Schnaas, and two films from Belgian director Jaco Van Dormael: Mr. Nobody and The Brand New Testament.
Bogliano and Moreno will participate in Q&A sessions during the festival.
Then there will be the SupsenoLAB where up and coming Chilean filmmakers (and some friends there in the mix, hola amigos) will be able to virtually meet and speak with industry leaders about their projects. Mi Padre de Terror Pablo Guisa Koestinger de Morbido y mi amigo, producer Federico Ricaldoni (La Solapa) are just some of the insiders offering their insights.
3rd SuspensoLAB and Festival 25th to 28th AugustThe team behind the Suspenso Labs for rising Chilean horror filmmakers on a virtual festival for Covid times.15 projects was selection in the virtual SuspensoLab, taking guidance from mentors that included Pablo Guisa Koestinger (Ceo Morbido Group ), Gregory Chambet (WTFilms), Barry Keating (Ubisoft Scriptwriter), Sebastian Rotstein (director, Terror 5) and Mario E. Levit (Argentian producer), Federico Ricaldoni (Argentian producer)And Q&E sessions with Adrian Garcia Bogliano and Juan Martínez Moreno.Movies: Antrum, Svart Cirkel, Game of Werewolves, Violent Shit, Terror 5, and special screener to Jaco Van Dormael´s Mr. Nobody and The Brand New Testament.Suspenso Lab, Fellows:LA HISTORIA DE X – Luis Horta Canales and José Miguel OrtegaLAS ENTRAÑAS – Inti Carrizo-Ortiz and Arantza Carrizo-OrtizEL PÁJARO SAGRADO – Walter AlvarezLUNA LLENA DE SANGRE – Francisca Donoso and Daniela ValdenegroEN EL SÓTANO -Sandra Peña and Angelina PachecoSTERILIS – Paulette Lecaros and Yeniffer FascianiBESTIARIO – Giovanni Longo and Tomás GonzálezEL BAUTIZO – Mijael Milies and Carla PasténLEYENDAS DE NALWU – Mario MerinoJUSTICIA PARANORMAL – Carlos Vergara VillarroelPEDRO -Matias Ossandón and Pilar DiazQUIÉN TE DIO VELAS – Vicente Campos YanineEL HOMBRE GUARÉN – Matías Corvalán and Catalina Saavedra ReyesCORDERO DE DIOS – Eduardo González and Eduardo TopelberAQUELLOS PERROS TRAJERON ESTOS MUERTOS – Pamela CarlinoSuspenso is possible through Chile's Corfo (an economic development agency)Director of Suspenso FilmFest and LAb: Patricio ValladaresProducer of SuspensoLAB: Francisco Inostroza
