BLACK CIRCLE Exclusive: Alternate Posters For Adrián Garcia Bogliano's Psychedelic Horror

Adrián Garcia Bogliano's psychadelic horror drama Black Circle is having its Brazilian premiere at Fantaspoa this year. Screen Anarchy has been asked to share twonever seen before alternate posters designed by Midnight Marauder.

The lives of two sisters change dramatically, since they were hypnotized by a mystical vinyl record from the 1970s.

Swedish icon Christina Lindberg from the Swedish cult classic thriller They Call Her One-Eye (Thriller: A Cruel Picture) stars in Black Circle. She was a special guest of Fantaspoa this year for the screening.

The cast also features Swedish actors Mathilda Paradeiser (She Monkeys), Hanna and Erica Midfjäll (I Miss You), Madeleine Trollvik (Johan Falk) and singer Johan Palm.

We are also including a couple versions of the teaser trailer below. Unsure why we didn't get a subtitled one but if you don't like words then watch ours.