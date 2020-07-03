WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES Exclusive Clip: Meet The Orphans

Makoto Nagahisa's 2019 Sundance hit, We Are Little Zombies, is coming to real and virtual cinemas across the U.S. on July 10th. Our friends at Oscilloscope Laboratories are handling the release and have passed along this exclusive clip to share with you before the holiday weekend in the U.S,

In the clip this is our introduction to our quartet Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura. It`s frantic, fast paced and a little delirious. Keep up and you will see that it`s even delightful and decidedly Japanese.

Have a look below.

When four young orphans—Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura—first meet, their parents’ bodies are being turned into dust, like fine Parmesan atop a plate of spaghetti Bolognese, and yet none of them can shed a tear. They are like zombies; devoid of all emotion. With no family, no future, no dreams, and no way to move forward, the young teens decide that the first level of this new existence involves salvaging a gaming console, an old electric bass, and a charred wok from their former homes—just enough to start a band-and then conquer the world. Tragedy, comedy, music, social criticism, and teenage angst are all subsumed in this eccentric cinematic tsunami.

We Are Little Zombies was the winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Originality.