Pretty Packaging: ROLLERBALL Gets An Ultimate Edition
With streaming being the major platform, DVD and Blu-ray home releases have become a declining market. There will always be collectors though, and distributors willing to cater to them. Countries like France and Germany still release many stunners these days, and here is another one, with a surprising main subject: Norman Jewison's 1975 anti-corporation science fiction sports thriller Rollerball. German distributor Capelight has given the film a surprisingly lavish release, one which I (as a fan of the film) can only approve of.
It's still available here-and-there but is pretty limited, with only 3000 of these having been released last April. Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
