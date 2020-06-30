Crowdfund This: More From Phil Mucci's Professor Dario Brava, The Occult Activity Book (and Spirit Board!)

The universe of Doctor Dario Bava continues to grow. After a successful graphic novel campaign, that really rips if I say so myself, creator Phil Mucci has launced another crowdfunding campaign for a new project . Something the whole family can enjoy. A coloring book.

A what?

Check out the gallery below for some cool samples thrown our way. First the b&w title page image is art and title by Lydia Roberts and the color cover is by Mike Dubisch. Then Mucci passed along three selections from the book. They're giving a PDF coloring preview to backers of the $25 tier and above. They can print out at home and start coloring right away while the campaign runs.

There is “The Hard Way” by Roberts, “Italian Kung Fu” by Dubisch and “Knowledge Is Power” by Suspiria, a Spanish artist from here in Canada.

You can follow along with the campaign here . Throw a few bucks at it if you can. I will buy a denim jacket just for the patch alone!