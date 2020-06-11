Horror-Thriller THE BRIDE On Its Way From THE LIGHT OF THE MOON Director Jessica M. Thompson

My body started to thrum at the pressure created by director Jessica M. Thompson in her feature debut The Light of the Moon (pictured), which premiered at SXSW in 2017. So the news via Variety that she will be directing horror-thriller The Bride for Screen Gems is very welcome indeed.

The Light of the Moon followed a happy and well-adjusted office worker who is followed home after a party and raped. As I wrote: "Often the camera remains still, watching the very strong Bonnie as she starts to crumble, dealing with challenges she never could have anticipated. Stephanie Beatriz, best known nowadays for her role on TV sitcom Brooklyn Nine Nine, gives a complicated, shattering performance."

The Bride "follows a young woman who attends a lavish destination wedding," per Variety, "unaware of the horrors that await." Blair Butler (Polaroid) wrote the original screenplay, "with revisions by Thompson." So we can anticipate a great role for a young actress and, hopefully, in time, a movie that makes many people thrum in horror.