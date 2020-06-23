HOMEWRECKER Will Have to Wait a Little Longer, So Here Is a New Trailer

Alex Essoe and Precious Chong star in Zach Gayne's Homewrecker, a darkly comic indie thriller that is heading for release a little later than expected -- but not too too much later.

The film is now confirmed to be opening in select drive-in theaters on Friday, July 3, so if you have a moving vehicle, that may be a good option to get out of the house on that weekend. If you prefer to stay at home, you're covered, since Homewrecker will be sticking to its July 7 released date on various On Demand platforms.

To tide us all over, a new green-band trailer has been released, which you can watch below. "Green-band" signals that the trailer is Safe For Work, so whether you are working at home or in a place of business, this demented trailer is OK to watch!

As we've mentioned before, Homewrecker stars Precious Chong as Linda, who lives alone and fills her days painting and attending exercising classes. She crosses paths with interior designer Michelle (Alex Essoe, Doctor Sleep), asks for her help, and then makes it very, very difficult for Michelle to leave.

As a point of full disclosure, allow me to acknowledge that I have known director and co-writer Zach Gayne for several years, and he has contributed to this site for those same few years. He is an OK fellow, and as far as I know, he has never wrecked any homes in real life.

