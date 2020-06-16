Frontières 2020: Full Co-Production Lineup Announced For The July Event
We're a few long weeks away from the lucky 13th edition of the Frontières co-production market. Taking place at the end of July twenty groups from all over the globe will present their projects virtually this year.
The first ten titles were announced back at the end of May. The balance of titles are being announced today.
Looks like Sequence Break's Graham Skipper is pitching a new project called Cirkus (No doubt because I keep asking him when will he be working on his next film. Not how are you, how's the wife, how's the dog? But, when's your next film).
Producer Noah Lang has popped up on our pages over the years. He is looking to produce a Canadian title called Dead Don't Speak from Justin Oakey.
Director Yfke van Berckelaer has a project which possibly has the best title in this year's lineup, The House With Six Heads. Yfke's #MeToo horror short Lili made quite the impression when the festival circuit was up and running last year. That title would probably only be challenged by the to-the-point There's Something in the Barn from Norwegien director Arild Fröhlich (Doctor Proctor's Fart Powder) or Plague Angel by Quebecois filmmaker David Uloth.
I am keen to see what Kyoko Miyake, who is predominantly a documentary filmmaker (Tokyo Idols), is bringing to the market with her project The Witch's Boy.
Also of interest to the Screen Anarchy team will be the Spotlight Programs. Created by Women and Shorts to Features will return. There will also be for the first time a long waited for program of projects from indigenous filmmakers here in Canada, and from New Zealand and Greenland.
All projects underlined are the new titles announced today. No details about the projects have been mentioned, of course. When we've sat in on the pitches and spotlight programs we will report back with our impressions.
FRONTIÈRES MARKETANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTION PROJECTSFrontières returns to for the 13th edition of its co-production market (July 23-26) which, this year, will take place in a digital form.Official Selection ProjectsWe are thrilled to announce our complete Official Selection line-up of 20 international genre projects in advanced development & early financing. For the first time, the Frontières selection includes a project from Switzerland. This year's line-up features new projects from directors Graham Skipper (SEQUENCE BREAK), Pål Øie (THE TUNNEL), Québec director Chloé Cinq-Mars' first feature film and projects from producers Peter Kuplowsky (THE VOID), and Kjetil Omberg (DEAD SNOW), among others.See below for the full list of projects in the final wave.Spotlight Programs: Indigenous Pitch, Shorts to Features & Created by WomenAdditional featured programming includes, for the first time, the Indigenous Pitch Session, a spotlight on Indigenous filmmakers from Canada, New Zealand and Greenland. Returning for a 5th year, the Created by Women Pitch Session, presented by Telefilm Canada with Women in Film + Television Vancouver, will include 6 first feature projects pitched by up and coming female screenwriters & directors from across Canada.The Shorts to Features Pitch Session is returning as wellFrontières alumni projects include RAW, LES AFFAMÉS, GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY, TURBO KID, THE RANGER and this year’s VIVARIUM, EXTRA ORDINARY, JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY and SEA FEVER.Due to the current extraordinary circumstances, Registration for the 2020 Coproduction Market will be on invitation and priority will be given to producers, sales agents, financiers, distributors and festivals.FRONTIÈRES MARKET OFFICIAL SELECTION 2020616 (Italy)Director: Lyda PatitucciWriters: Milo Tissone, Federica PontremoliProducers: Mattia Oddone, Marina Marzotto (Propaganda Italia), Simone Gandolfo (Macaia Film)BLACK HORSE HILLS (Canada, Ontario)Director: Michael PetersonWriters: David Surridge, George PerryProducer: Michael Peterson, Lars Lehmann, Michael Ironside, Sheiny Satanove (775 Media Corp)CIRKUS (USA)Director/Writer: Graham SkipperProducer: Graham Skipper (The Basement Productions)CRYPTOZOOLOGIST (USA)Director: Brad AbrahamsWriter: Matt RalstonProducer: Matt Ralston (Yeti Film)DEAD DON'T SPEAK (Canada, USA)Director: Justin OakeyWriter: Christian LybrookProducer: Noah Lang (Witchcraft Motion Picture Company)ECHO OF THE BAT (Norway)Director/Writer: Pål ØieProducers: Einar Loftesnes (Handmade Films In Norwegian Woods)ELECTRIC CHILD (Switzerland, Germany, France)Director/Writer: Simon JaquemetProducers: Michela Pini (8horses), Didar Domehri (Maneki Films), Titus Kreyenberg (Unafillm)FORGETTING CHARLOTTE (OUBLIER CHARLOTTE) (Canada - Québec)Director/Writer: Chloé Cinq-MarsProducer: Nicolas Comeau (1976 Productions)ICE (United Kingdom)Director/Writer: Stéphanie JoallandProducers: Sean McConville (Frenzy Films)LEST WE BE DEVOURED (Canada, Ontario)Director: Ashlea WesselWriter: Jim MunroeProducers: Peter Kuplowsky (Rolling Wonder)PERCHTEN - THE LOST WINTER (Japan/USA/Italy)Director/Writer: Rossella De VenutoStory by Massimo Martignoni and Rossella De VenutoProducer: Maurizio Antonini (Interlinea Films)PLAGUE ANGEL (Canada, Québec)Director/Writer: David UlothProducer: Annie Blais (Films Vision 4 inc)TELL THEM WHAT YOU SAW (USA, Canada)Director/Writer: Chelsea LupkinProducers: Sarah Kalagvano, Hugues Barbier, Joe Yanick, Justin Timms (Yellow Veil Pictures), 775 MediaTHE FEVER (Argentina, Brasil)Director/Writer: Mateo BendeskyProducers: Agustina Costa Varsi & Daniel Pech (Volpe Films)THE HOUSE WITH THE SIX HEADS (The Netherlands)Director/Writer: Yfke van BerckelaerProducer: Edvard van t Wout (2CFILM)THE LAST VIDEO STORE (Canada, Ontario)Directors: Tim Rutherford & Cody KennedyWriter: Tim RutherfordProducers: Greg Jeffs (The Last Video Store)THE NIGHTMARE (Norway)Director/Writer: Kjersti Helen RasmussenProducer: Einar Loftesnes (Handmade Films In Norwegian Woods), John Einar Hagen (Nordisk Film Production)THE SHEPHERD (Mexico, USA)Directors/Writers: Nicole Elmer and Jorge SerminiProducer: Paulina Villavicencio (Disruptiva Films), Nicole Elmer & Jorge Sermini (Blue Paper Film Works)THE WITCH'S BOY (France)Director/Writer: Kyoko MiyakeProducer: Guillaume De Seille (Arizona Productions)THERE'S SOMETHING IN THE BARN (Norway)Director: Arild FröhlichWriter: Alexander Kirkwood BrownProducers: Kjetil Omberg & Jørgen Storm Rosenberg (74 Entertainment)
