Frontières 2020: Full Co-Production Lineup Announced For The July Event

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We're a few long weeks away from the lucky 13th edition of the Frontières co-production market. Taking place at the end of July twenty groups from all over the globe will present their projects virtually this year. 
 
The first ten titles were announced back at the end of May. The balance of titles are being announced today. 
 
Looks like Sequence Break's Graham Skipper is pitching a new project called Cirkus (No doubt because I keep asking him when will he be working on his next film. Not how are you, how's the wife, how's the dog? But, when's your next film). 
 
Producer Noah Lang has popped up on our pages over the years. He is looking to produce a Canadian title called Dead Don't Speak from Justin Oakey. 
 
Director Yfke van Berckelaer has a project which possibly has the best title in this year's lineup, The House With Six Heads. Yfke's #MeToo horror short Lili made quite the impression when the festival circuit was up and running last year. That title would probably only be challenged by the to-the-point There's Something in the Barn from Norwegien director Arild Fröhlich (Doctor Proctor's Fart Powder) or Plague Angel by Quebecois filmmaker David Uloth. 
 
I am keen to see what Kyoko Miyake, who is predominantly a documentary filmmaker (Tokyo Idols), is bringing to the market with her project The Witch's Boy
 
Also of interest to the Screen Anarchy team will be the Spotlight Programs. Created by Women and Shorts to Features will return. There will also be for the first time a long waited for program of projects from indigenous filmmakers here in Canada, and from New Zealand and Greenland. 
 
All projects underlined are the new titles announced today. No details about the projects have been mentioned, of course. When we've sat in on the pitches and spotlight programs we will report back with our impressions. 
 
FRONTIÈRES MARKET
ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTION PROJECTS
 
Frontières returns to for the 13th edition of its co-production market (July 23-26) which, this year, will take place in a digital form.
 
Official Selection Projects
 
We are thrilled to announce our complete Official Selection line-up of 20 international genre projects in advanced development & early financing. For the first time, the Frontières selection includes a project from Switzerland.  This year's line-up features new projects from directors Graham Skipper (SEQUENCE BREAK), Pål Øie (THE TUNNEL), Québec director Chloé Cinq-Mars' first feature film and projects from producers Peter Kuplowsky (THE VOID), and Kjetil Omberg (DEAD SNOW), among others.
 
See below for the full list of projects in the final wave.
 
Spotlight Programs: Indigenous Pitch, Shorts to Features & Created by Women
Additional featured programming includes, for the first time, the Indigenous Pitch Session, a spotlight on Indigenous filmmakers from Canada, New Zealand and Greenland. Returning for a 5th year, the Created by Women Pitch Session, presented by Telefilm Canada with Women in Film + Television Vancouver, will include 6 first feature projects pitched by up and coming female screenwriters & directors from across Canada.The Shorts to Features Pitch Session is returning as well
 
 
Frontières alumni projects include RAW, LES AFFAMÉS, GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY, TURBO KID, THE RANGER and this year’s VIVARIUM, EXTRA ORDINARY, JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY and SEA FEVER.
 
Due to the current extraordinary circumstances, Registration for the 2020 Coproduction Market will be on invitation and priority will be given to producers, sales agents, financiers, distributors and festivals. 
 
 
FRONTIÈRES MARKET OFFICIAL SELECTION 2020
 
616 (Italy)
Director: Lyda Patitucci
Writers: Milo Tissone, Federica Pontremoli
Producers: Mattia Oddone, Marina Marzotto (Propaganda Italia), Simone Gandolfo (Macaia Film)
 
BLACK HORSE HILLS (Canada, Ontario)
Director: Michael Peterson
Writers: David Surridge, George Perry
Producer: Michael Peterson, Lars Lehmann, Michael Ironside, Sheiny Satanove (775 Media Corp)
 
CIRKUS (USA)
Director/Writer: Graham Skipper
Producer: Graham Skipper (The Basement Productions)
 
CRYPTOZOOLOGIST (USA)
Director: Brad Abrahams
Writer: Matt Ralston
Producer: Matt Ralston (Yeti Film)
 
DEAD DON'T SPEAK (Canada, USA)
Director: Justin Oakey
Writer: Christian Lybrook
Producer: Noah Lang (Witchcraft Motion Picture Company)
 
ECHO OF THE BAT (Norway)
Director/Writer: Pål Øie
Producers: Einar Loftesnes (Handmade Films In Norwegian Woods)
 
ELECTRIC CHILD (Switzerland, Germany, France)
Director/Writer: Simon Jaquemet
Producers: Michela Pini (8horses), Didar Domehri (Maneki Films), Titus Kreyenberg (Unafillm)
 
FORGETTING CHARLOTTE (OUBLIER CHARLOTTE) (Canada - Québec)
Director/Writer: Chloé Cinq-Mars
Producer: Nicolas Comeau (1976 Productions)
 
ICE (United Kingdom)
Director/Writer: Stéphanie Joalland
Producers: Sean McConville (Frenzy Films)
 
LEST WE BE DEVOURED (Canada, Ontario)
Director: Ashlea Wessel
Writer: Jim Munroe
Producers: Peter Kuplowsky (Rolling Wonder)
 
PERCHTEN - THE LOST WINTER (Japan/USA/Italy)
Director/Writer: Rossella De Venuto
Story by Massimo Martignoni and Rossella De Venuto
Producer:  Maurizio Antonini (Interlinea Films)
 
PLAGUE ANGEL (Canada, Québec)
Director/Writer: David Uloth
Producer: Annie Blais (Films Vision 4 inc)
 
TELL THEM WHAT YOU SAW (USA, Canada)
Director/Writer: Chelsea Lupkin
Producers: Sarah Kalagvano, Hugues Barbier, Joe Yanick, Justin Timms (Yellow Veil Pictures), 775 Media
 
THE FEVER (Argentina, Brasil)
Director/Writer: Mateo Bendesky
Producers: Agustina Costa Varsi & Daniel Pech (Volpe Films)
 
THE HOUSE WITH THE SIX HEADS (The Netherlands)
Director/Writer: Yfke van Berckelaer
Producer: Edvard van t Wout (2CFILM)
 
THE LAST VIDEO STORE (Canada, Ontario)
Directors: Tim Rutherford & Cody Kennedy
Writer: Tim Rutherford
Producers: Greg Jeffs (The Last Video Store)
 
THE NIGHTMARE (Norway)
Director/Writer:  Kjersti Helen Rasmussen
Producer: Einar Loftesnes (Handmade Films In Norwegian Woods), John Einar Hagen (Nordisk Film Production)
 
THE SHEPHERD (Mexico, USA)
Directors/Writers: Nicole Elmer and Jorge Sermini
Producer: Paulina Villavicencio (Disruptiva Films), Nicole Elmer & Jorge Sermini (Blue Paper Film Works)
 
THE WITCH'S BOY (France)
Director/Writer: Kyoko Miyake
Producer: Guillaume De Seille (Arizona Productions)
 
THERE'S SOMETHING IN THE BARN (Norway)
Director: Arild Fröhlich
Writer: Alexander Kirkwood Brown
Producers: Kjetil Omberg & Jørgen Storm Rosenberg (74 Entertainment)
