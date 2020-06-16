Frontières 2020: Full Co-Production Lineup Announced For The July Event

We're a few long weeks away from the lucky 13th edition of the Frontières co-production market. Taking place at the end of July twenty groups from all over the globe will present their projects virtually this year.

Looks like Sequence Break's Graham Skipper is pitching a new project called Cirkus (No doubt because I keep asking him when will he be working on his next film. Not how are you, how's the wife, how's the dog? But, when's your next film).

Producer Noah Lang has popped up on our pages over the years. He is looking to produce a Canadian title called Dead Don't Speak from Justin Oakey.

Director Yfke van Berckelaer has a project which possibly has the best title in this year's lineup, The House With Six Heads. Yfke's #MeToo horror short Lili made quite the impression when the festival circuit was up and running last year. That title would probably only be challenged by the to-the-point There's Something in the Barn from Norwegien director Arild Fröhlich (Doctor Proctor's Fart Powder) or Plague Angel by Quebecois filmmaker David Uloth.

I am keen to see what Kyoko Miyake, who is predominantly a documentary filmmaker (Tokyo Idols), is bringing to the market with her project The Witch's Boy.

Also of interest to the Screen Anarchy team will be the Spotlight Programs. Created by Women and Shorts to Features will return. There will also be for the first time a long waited for program of projects from indigenous filmmakers here in Canada, and from New Zealand and Greenland.

All projects underlined are the new titles announced today. No details about the projects have been mentioned, of course. When we've sat in on the pitches and spotlight programs we will report back with our impressions.