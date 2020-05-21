Frontières 2020: First Ten Titles Announced For This Year's Virtual Edition
All right, Summer is almost here! Yay? At the very least it usually meant that Frontières and Fantasia would be nearly here. Seeing as this year is exceptionably different from any other year in modern memory both the coproduction market and the festival are going virtual this year.
Frontières will happen in and around the same time of the year it has happened before, at the end of July. Today, they announced the first wave of participants that will present their projects at this year's virtual co-production market.
Out of the first ten projects, seven are led by female filmmakers, and that's very exciting for the genre film community. Three projects are from right here in Canada. This year's program will have it's first project from Swizterland. The new executive director of Frontières, Annick Mahnert is from Geneva, no? Interesting... (scratches chin)... I kid, I kid!
The balance of projects in this first wave will come from the U.S. Italy, France, the UK and Norway. As per usual, there is no information about what each project is about. We will just have to wait until the end of July to find out.
Now. Do the old rules apply in this altered reality year? How do I virtually prepare my liver for what was usually an annual weekend gathering of hundreds of alcoholics?
After February’s Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum in Amsterdam, and the upcoming Frontières Platform in Cannes on Thursday June 25, Frontières returns to the Fantasia International Film Festival for the 12th edition of its co-production market. The market will take place in a digital form between July 23-26.Frontières is pleased to announce a first wave of projects for this year’s official market selection. Notable project helmers include: Low Sky Productions (PSYCHO GOREMAN) from Canada, Propaganda (the upcoming PIOVE) from Italy and Frenzy Films (THE CAR) from the United Kingdom. Of these projects, the line-up features 70% women directors and Frontières' first project from Switzerland from director Simon Jaquemet (DER UNSCHULDIGE, Toronto Film Festival 2018). The full project line-up will be announced in early June. Past Frontières projects include RAW, LES AFFAMÉS, 78/52, TURBO KID, SEA FEVER and VIVARIUM.Frontières at Fantasia: First Wave Projects616 (Italy)Director: Lyda PatitucciWriter: Milo Tissone and Federica PontremoliProducers: Marina Marzotto, Mattia Oddone (Propaganda Italia), Simone Gandolfo (Macaia Films)CRYPTOZOOLOGIST (USA)Director: Brad AbrahamsWriter: Matt RalstonProducer: Matt Ralston (Yeti Films)ELECTRIC CHILD (Switzerland, France)Director/Writer: Simon JaquemetProducers: Michela Pini (8horses GmbH), Didar Domerhi (Maneki Films)ICE (United Kingdom)Director/Writer: Stéphanie JoallandProducer: Sean McConville (Frenzy Films)LEST WE BE DEVOURED (Canada)Director: Ashlea WesselWriter: Jim MunroeProducers: Peter Kuplowsky, Shannon Hanmer (Low Sky Productions)OUBLIER CHARLOTTE (Canada)Director/Writer: Chloé Cinq-MarsProducer: Nicolas Comeau (1976 productions)PERCHTEN - THE LOST WINTER (Italy)Director/Writer: Rossella De VenutoProducers: Maurizio Antonini (Interlinea films)TELL THEM WHAT YOU SAW (USA)Réalisateur/Scénariste: Chelsea LupkinProducteurs: Sarah Kalagvano, Michael Peterson (775 Media Corp), Yellow Veil PicturesTHE LAST VIDEO STORE (Canada)Director: Cody KennedyWriters: Tim RutherfordProducers: Greg Jeffs (NJC Productions), Cody Kennedy & Tim Rutherford (The Last Video Store Inc.)THE NIGHTMARE (Norway)Director/Writer: Kjersti Helen RasmussenProducers: John Einar Hagen (Nordisk Film Production), Einar Loftesnes(Handmade Films in Norwegian Woods)On June 25 at the Cannes Market, Frontières will also unveil the third edition of the Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, a dedicated section of presentations and networking opportunities for the genre community. Events will include a Proof of Concept Presentation of projects in the late finance & packaging stages (Thursday June 25, 10am), a Buyers Showcase of recently completed or work-in-progress films (Thursday June 25, 2pm).FRONTIÈRES is organized by the Fantasia International Film Festival, in partnership with the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes.Frontières 2020 is made possible thanks to our partners: Telefilm Canada, Wallimage, the Netherlands Film Fund, The Norwegian Film Institute and SODEC.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.