Frontières 2020: First Ten Titles Announced For This Year's Virtual Edition

All right, Summer is almost here! Yay? At the very least it usually meant that Frontières and Fantasia would be nearly here. Seeing as this year is exceptionably different from any other year in modern memory both the coproduction market and the festival are going virtual this year.

Frontières will happen in and around the same time of the year it has happened before, at the end of July. Today, they announced the first wave of participants that will present their projects at this year's virtual co-production market.

Out of the first ten projects, seven are led by female filmmakers, and that's very exciting for the genre film community. Three projects are from right here in Canada. This year's program will have it's first project from Swizterland. The new executive director of Frontières, Annick Mahnert is from Geneva, no? Interesting... (scratches chin)... I kid, I kid!

The balance of projects in this first wave will come from the U.S. Italy, France, the UK and Norway. As per usual, there is no information about what each project is about. We will just have to wait until the end of July to find out.

Now. Do the old rules apply in this altered reality year? How do I virtually prepare my liver for what was usually an annual weekend gathering of hundreds of alcoholics?