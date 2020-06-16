Exclusive SNIPER: ASSASSIN'S END Clip Debut: Lady Death

In our fierce, exclusive clip from Sniper: Assassin's End, two people try to kick and punch the living daylights out of each other. They are not, as far I can tell, kidding.

The film, out on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital from Sony Pictures today (June 16, 2020), is the eighth and newest entry in the Sniper franchise, which began in 1993. Original star Tom Berenger returns. Here's the official synopsis in full:

"Special Ops sniper Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) is set up as the primary suspect for the murder of a foreign dignitary on the eve of signing a high-profile trade agreement with the United States. Narrowly escaping death, Beckett realizes that there may be a dark operative working within the government, and partners with the only person whom he can trust: his father, legendary sniper Sgt. Thomas Beckett (Golden Globe®-winner Tom Berenger).

"Both Becketts are on the run from the CIA, Russian mercenaries and Lady Death, a Yakuza-trained assassin (Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Akimoto in her Hollywood film debut) with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharpshooters."

Our clip features Brandon Beckett facing off against Lady Death in a forest, and it's a spectacular battle. Sayaka Akimoto is a Japanese idol who initially made her mark as a member of AKB48 before transitioning to a solo career a few years ago. Her credits include a supporting role in High Kick Girl.

Kaare Andrews (Cabin Fever 3: Patient Zero) directed. Watch the clip below.

