Twilight Time Movies: Here Comes the Night

The wonderful home video label Twilight Time, one of my absolute favorites for its releases of gems from the past decades, will be winding down operations this summer, according to an official release from the company.

Founded by veteran Hollywood studio executives and filmmakers Brian Jamieson and Nick Redman, the writing appeared to be on the wall since Redman, aged 63, passed away far too soon in January 2019. The erudite Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker and soundtrack producer often hosted the audio commentaries on the discs the company released, which were always a constant pleasure.

Per the company: "A changing market, the rising costs of title acquisitions and the passing of longtime partner and company spokesman Redman, are key reasons for the closure."

The company released some 380 motion pictures on Blu-ray and DVD, always featuring sterling transfers and often including isolated music tracks. Twilight Time will not be releasing any further titles, and all their titles are currently on sale at nicely-reduced prices.

So it's time to stock up (to the extent possible) and enjoy some good movies. And maybe shed a tear or two, if you are so inclined. I know I will always be grateful for the opportunity to see films from the 1970s, my favorite film decade, on good transfers, and I am not selling those discs from my personal collection any time soon, if ever.

